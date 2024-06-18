Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones, HBO, house of the dragon, max, preview

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Production Begins: New Cast & More

With production underway on writers/EPs George R.R. Martin & Ira Parker's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, we have new details to pass along.

It was back in April when we learned that Peter Claffey (Bad Sisters) and Dexter Sol Ansell (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) had been cast as Dunk and Egg, respectively, in writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. A month later, we learned that the title had been shortened to simply A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (no more "The Hedge Knight") and that the live-action series adaptation of Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" stories (1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword" & 2010's 'The Mystery Knight") had tapped Owen Harris (Netflix's Black Mirror: "Be Right Back" & "San Junipero") to direct the first three episodes and serve as an executive producer. That brings us to June – and the biggest news we've had yet.

Production on the series has officially kicked off in Belfast, Ireland – with the series welcoming Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen. In addition, Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons In Chemistry, Hanna, Buster's Mal Heart) is set to direct the season's other three episodes. Written and executive-produced by Martin and Parker – with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive-producing. Check out the preview image above that was released earlier today – and here's a look at the official logline/overview:

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

