A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01E04 "Seven" Streams TONIGHT: Preview

Check out our preview for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01E04: "Seven," set to stream TONIGHT on HBO Max at 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET.

Article Summary A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01E04 "Seven" streams early tonight on HBO Max ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

Dunk and Egg face fallout after the intense face-off with Aerion in last week's dramatic episode.

Episode 4 is directed by Sarah Adina Smith and written by Aziza Barnes, Annie Julia Wyman, and Ira Parker.

Watch official previews and more for a look at what's next for Dunk and Egg in Westeros.

Yeah, once Dunk (Peter Claffey) took a shot at Aerion (Finn Bennett), you knew it would have to be something on the level of Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) revealing himself to be Aerion's brother to keep Dunk from the grave. That brings us to a preview for writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01E04: "Seven." Why are we dropping a preview so early? Because HBO Max is streaming this week's episode TONIGHT at 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET for those checking out Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8th. If you're watching on HBO, don't worry: the episode will still air on Sunday night in its regular time slot.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01E04 "Seven" Preview

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Episode 4 "Seven" – Directed by Sarah Adina Smith and written by Aziza Barnes, Annie Julia Wyman, and Ira Parker, we've got a preview of this week's chapter, followed by the official image gallery and some deep dives into last week's episode:

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

