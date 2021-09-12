My Hero Academia S05E23 Tenko Shimura: Origin Review: Shigaraki's Past

This week's episode of My Hero Academia, "Tenko Shimura: Origin" finally shows us the sad and triggering past of Shigaraki. While I am not always keen on getting to know the villain's side, I do find them interesting and always appreciate what made them take that specific path- essentially, what was the catalyst. Well, turns out the grandson of Nana Shimura bears the weight of a troubling past and is the product of serious dysfunction with bottled-up feelings of anger and resentment directed toward the wrong targets.

Once again, I must say the way My Hero Academia has been playing with time this season and the way it has been inserting snippets of the past in between scenes and stories has been done very well. It really feels like reading a manga at times. In this episode, Shigaraki is in the middle of fighting Re-Destro, already tired and delusional from being up against Gigantomachia; however, the exhaustion seems to be stimulating some sort of awakening as it did with Twice and Togata. Oddly enough our villains are experiencing the same type of journey of growth along with our heroes.

During the fight we get to see the initial origins of Shigaraki, he finally remembers the memories that eluded him for so long. Nana's decision of giving her kid away to keep him safe severely backfired, and the trauma was passed along to the next generation. It seems he held on to the grudge of being abandoned and thought heroes put their families aside in order to save the rest of the world, so naturally: he banned all sorts of hero talk in their home. Often lashing out at Tenko (Shigaraki) for having dreams of being a hero. I am not really a fan of sympathizing with villains, but these types of storylines often break my heart. The poor kid was so emotionally abused that he ended up killing his own family when his power manifested. The puppy was the one that hurt the most, not going to lie. It was pretty heart-wrenching, to be honest.

I am very curious to see the next part and what happened once he met All For One. I think it will give us even more insight into the duo and the League itself. I always wonder if there is an alternate goal All For One had in mind. The beginning of the end seems to be near and I can definitely smell a bigger conflict coming up now that Gigantomachia has arrived and is tearing through the Meta Liberation Army. I am curious when will the League come out and start going hard against our heroes. While not ready for the heartbreak, I cannot wait to see what comes from it see how far our students have grown into their hero roles.

