Bid to Win 101 Dalmatians Production Cel With Cruella De Vil

101 Dalmatians: The Series debuted in 1997 and ran for two seasons, concluding in 1998. This Disney television series, which was made by staff that had worked on Timon & Pumbaa along with Jim Jinkins, the creator of Doug, was of course inspired by the classic animated film. Disney's 101 Dalmatians film was released in 1961. What a testament to its staying power that this animated series filled the fanbase's need for more stories over thirty years later. While the series had a short run, it was followed by 101 Dalmatian Street, a 2019 series that takes place 60 years after the original movie. Now, you can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on a production cel set-up lot featuring some of the Dalmatian puppies and the series' villain, Cruella De Vil.

The listing also shares photographs of the cels so potential bidders can see what they may look like:

101 Dalmatians: The Series Cruella De Vil and Puppies Production Cel Setup Group of 2 (Walt Disney, c. 1997-98).

From the animated show 101 Dalmatians: The Series comes this group of two production cel setups. The first features three of the pups alongside a scrawny chicken, while other puts the spotlight on Cruella De Vil. The setup of the pups is composed of five original, hand-painted production cels. The combined image of the dogs and the bird measures about 7.5" across on its 12 field cel. The image of Cruella measures about 4.25" x 5.5". Both setups are placed atop a color print background from the show for presentation. Both are also matted, with a matboard aperture of 11" x 8.5" and an overall mat size of 18" x 14". Both setups bear a Walt Disney Television seal on their lower right corner. The pieces are in Very Good condition, with minor handling and edge wear.

Disney fans can head over to Heritage Auctions and bid for this item. Good luck to everyone bidding on these 101 Dalmatians: The Series production cels.