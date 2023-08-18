Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: A League of Their Own, amazon, amptp, prime video, SAG-AFTRA, wga

A League of Their Own Canceled; Amazon Rescinds Final Season Order

Will Graham & Abbi Jacobson's A League of Their Own will not be getting a final season, with Amazon's Prime Video canceling the series.

While it wasn't the full-season order that they had hoped for, fans of Will Graham & Abbi Jacobson's A League of Their Own were still excited to learn back in April that Amazon's Prime Video would be bringing their beloved series back for an abbreviated, four-episode second & final season to wrap up the story. Unfortunately, that will no longer be the case – with reports hitting this afternoon that the series has had its Season 2 green light rescinded by Prime Video (as was the case with The Peripheral earlier this afternoon). According to sources, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes (exacerbated by the AMPTP's delay in returning to the negotiating table) and the production delays resulting from them created problems for the season from both a financial and scheduling standpoint.

The streaming series cast includes Jacobson as Carson, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Chanté Adams as Max, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

Amazon's "A League of Their Own" evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.

"Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy. While obviously, we were hoping for eleven seasons, we're grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world," shared Graham & Jacobson in a statement back in April when the god news first became official. "We're deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining 'A League of Their Own' which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades," added Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios. "After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next." Unfortunately, fans will have to look elsewhere to see how the series would've ended. Here's hoping that maybe social media could be the avenue for the show's creators to finish the story with the fans.

