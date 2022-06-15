A Piece of The Simpsons History Can Be Yours With This Special Auction

The Simpsons is one of the most immersive animated series of all time. The cartoon sitcom has gone on for so long that many fans have grown up with the series and even experienced it with multiple generations. Fans of The Simpsons were introduced to the show's Springfield and hundreds of characters, many of whom are comedy and animation icons. Today, you can bring a piece of Springfield home with this special auction.

Let's take a look at the full listing.

The longest running TV series in history, The Simpsons originally began as short commercial bumpers on the Fox network's Tracy Ulman show in the late 1980's. over 30 years later it continues to entertain fans around the world. The cast grows every season and virtually everyone whose seen the show has their favorite characters. In this lot is a collection of 27 original animation drawings featuring an array of popular characters and settings. Included are Are Bart, Milhouse, Skinner, Krabapple and others. Along with drawings of the characters are layout/background drawings showcasing the Simpson's Kitchen, Moe's Tavern and various interior/exterior settings. Twenty five pieces in the lot are rendered in graphite, or a combination of graphite and colored pencil on 12 field 3-peghole paper. Two are Xerox prints. It's an eclectic collection of art from an epic series.

Heritage Auctions notes that all pieces show minor handling with some folds and creases, with the condition for the lot listed as "Good." Anyone who would like to add this awesome lot to their The Simpsons collection should head over to Heritage now, where bidding is live. Best of luck in your quest to bring a piece of Springfield home!