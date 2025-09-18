Posted in: BBC, MGM Television, TV | Tagged:

A Tale of Two Cities: Kit Harington Set for New 4-Part Dickens Adapt

The BBC and MGM+ have picked up a new four-part adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, starring Kit Harrington in the lead.

Directed by Hong Khaou and written by Daniel West, the series begins shooting in October for a 2026 debut.

François Civil and Mirren Mack join Harington in a fresh take on Dickens’ classic love triangle and revolution tale.

Executive producers promise a thrilling, modern twist on the timeless story of romance and revenge in Paris and London.

The BBC and MGM+ Studios have picked up a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities. The four-part limited series stars Kit Harington (Industry, Game of Thrones), François Civil (Beating Hearts, The Three Musketeers) and Mirren Mack (Miss Austen, Hedda) with Hong Khaou directing (Mr Loverman, Lilting, Alice & Jack) and Daniel West (Gunpowder, Top Boy) writing. Shooting will begin in October.

London, 1782. Tensions run high in the war between France and Britain. A young woman, Lucie Manette, (Mirren Mack) has her life upended when she receives a message from Paris – her father, assumed dead for almost 20 years, may be alive. The messenger – idealistic French emigré, Charles Darnay (François Civil) – is arrested and charged with treason. Lucie enlists the help of a brilliant but erratic young lawyer, Sydney Carton (Kit Harington), to free Darnay in the hope he will lead her to Paris to track down her father. Lucie's collision with Darnay and Carton unleashes a powerful and complex love triangle. Both men fight to be worthy of her love, and Lucie is torn over which one to choose. Yet neither man – physically so alike, spiritually poles apart – can escape the other. Instead, they find themselves bound together in life and death, through triumphs, tragedies, marriage, and murder.

Executive Producers include Polly Williams and Sarah Best for Federation Stories, Léo Becker for Federation Studio France, Kit Harington and Daniel West for Thriker Films. Simon Meyers (I May Destroy You) will produce.

Michael Wright, Head of MGM+, said, "We're truly thrilled at the opportunity to bring A Tale of Two Cities to our viewers. With its exceptional cast led by Kit Harington, François Civil, and Mirren Mack, combined with Hong Khaou's visionary direction, this collaboration with Federation Stories, Thriker Films, and Federation Studio France perfectly aligns with our commitment to deliver entertaining, cinematic, classic Hollywood storytelling for a contemporary audience."

Polly Williams, Executive Producer and Managing Director, Federation Stories, said, "In an era of worldwide turbulence, confusion and uncertainty, A Tale of Two Cities is a very timely story. We hope Dan's wonderful adaptation will surprise new audiences whilst delighting classic Dickens fans. Kit and Dan are a dynamic team who have a long-held passion for this amazing story, and it has been a joy to work with them and the brilliant Hong to realize it for TV. We are so excited that Kit, François and Mirren will lead this piece and play out a very modern and intriguing love story. "

Kit Harington, Executive Producer, Thriker Films and Daniel West Executive Producer and screenwriter added, "We could not be more thrilled to be working with Polly, Sarah, Leo and the team at Federation to bring Dickens' revolutionary epic to the screen. A Tale of Two Cities is the original historical blockbuster – a heartbreaking romance and a brutal revenge mystery, all set against the iconic backdrop of the French Revolution. Our adaptation will be a twisting period thriller; one with a contemporary, volatile love triangle at its heart. We can't wait to share it with audiences in 2026.'

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says, "It has been many years since the last television adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities, and we couldn't have a more perfect creative team ready to bring a new audience to one of the most intense, romantic and thrilling stories of all time."

A Tale of Two Cities will be on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK and probably MGM+ in North America.

