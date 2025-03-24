Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Friday The 13th: Crystal Lake Sets Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees

Friday The 13th prequel series Crystal Lake has found its Pamela Voorhees, and it is Linda Cardellini! The series is from A24 for Peacock.

Friday The 13th prequel series Crystal Lake has officially cast Linda Cardellini as the infamous Pamela Voorhees. This ends months of speculation that the much-loved actress was to star in the project. Peacock ordered the series way back in 2022. The Friday The 13th prequel series from A24 for Peacock has brought on Brad Caleb Kane (Fringe, Tokyo Vice) to right the ship after behind-the-camera drama gripped the series pretty much from the word go. Kane recently completed a stint as co-showrunner and executive producer on the IT prequel series Welcome to Derry for Max, as well as Moonhaven, Lodge 49, Black Sails, and Fringe. Crystal Lake is A24's first big swing into franchise IP fare. Kane takes over for Bryan Fuller, who left the project in 2024. Variety had the news.

Friday The 13th Fans, Rejoice!

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," said Kane in a statement on his Crystal Lake hiring. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than Friday The 13th. I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

The franchise has lay dormant for so long that it is hard to believe that Crystal Lake could still be confirmed at this point, but Max seems to really believe in Welcome to Derry. If that show is half as good with Kane steering the ship, Friday The 13th fans may actually be able to get their hopes up for the first time in a while. Cardellini will raise the project profile even more, so let all of us fans pray together that this series sees no more issues and is as good as is being promised.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!