ABC Considering WandaVision, Mandalorian to Counter Writers' Strike?

Last week, we learned ABC's Fall 2023 programming answer to the ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers' strike. With scripted series being shifted to midseason, viewers can expect a line-up of reality shows, game shows, and repeats of shows like Abbott Elementary. But what about Disney+? If the strike continues, could ABC look to the streaming service to help pad out its schedule with shows such as Marvel Studios' WandaVision and Loki or Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian if viewers end up getting burnt out on too much "reality"? Ari Goldman, Senior VP Content Strategy & Scheduling at ABC Entertainment, was asked that question while a guest on The Hollywood Reporter's "TV's Top 5" podcast. And yes, it's an option that's definitely on the table – but it might not be as easy as folks think.

"Certainly, we had conversations — and we'll continue to have conversations about the Disney portfolio," Goldman shared. That said, the structure of streaming series isn't an easy match-up with how network series work. As we've seen with the shows mentioned above, a perfect example would be running times – with The Mandalorian, for example, streaming episodes that ranged from just barely more than a half-hour to just under an hour (and with no ads, which is definitely not the case with the networks). "From a scheduling standpoint," Goldman added, "there are things we have to work through" due to "the formats of these shows" being "not designed for broadcast." Along with the concerns with how the episodes could "fit to and accommodate our ad load," the issue of how a streaming series would be able to meet ABC's standards & practices is another hurdle that would need to be cleared (we can't imagine creators would appreciate having their work chopped up for a "broader appeal"). While "everything and anything is on the table" for the network should the writers' strike stretch into the fall, Goldman says viewers should expect to see streaming favorites on the broadcast network – at least for now: "I don't think we're there yet."

