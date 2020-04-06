One World: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel & Stephen Colbert Set to Host

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert are teaming up to host One World: Together at Home, a global entertainment special to fight the COVID-19 pandemic set for Saturday April 18, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Audrey Morrissey (The Voice, Songland) and her production company Live Animals will produce in partnership with Global Citizen, with NBC, ABC, CBS, streaming services, and several international networks set to broadcast the special. Monies raised will go to World Health Organization's (WHO) Solidarity Response Fund, established to support healthcare workers around the world, and support local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those in need.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the announced line-up for the event so far includes Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder and friends of Sesame Street.

Along with the three major networks, One World: Together at Home will be seen on Disney, NBC, and ViacomCBS stations across the globe. The full list of broadcasters set to simulcast the event includes BBC One, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBCSN, NBC News, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, SYFY, USA, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, and Nat Geo. In addition, UK's Channel 5, Australia's Network Ten, Argentina's Telefe, BET and MTV globally across more than 180 countries, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 in the US, Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice, and Ireland's RTE will also be joining in on the broadcast.

For those of you looking to stream the event, here's a look at your options. China's Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube will all be doing there part. With a little more than a week to go and considering the cause, viewers should expect that list to grow with what would be a great opportunity to do some fun, surprising things.