Actor/Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Passes Away, Age 67; Tributes Shared

Comedy lost another legend in Gilbert Gottfried, who passed at the age of 67. His family made the announcement via Twitter. Gottfried's passing is the latest in a string of other recent losses like Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, and Norm Macdonald. Born in 1955, the actor and comedian started at the very young age of 15 in the comedy circuit before landing his first role in the TV movie The Further Adventures of Wally Brown in 1980. He made his feature debut in the 1984's The House of God for MGM/United Artists. He landed his breakout role in the 1985 comedy Bad Medicine as Tony Sandoval opposite Steve Guttenberg, Alan Arkin, and Julie Hagerty.

Gottfried would land memorable roles throughout the '80s and '90s in films including Beverly Hills Cop II (1987), Hot to Trot (1988), The Problem Child franchise, Look Who's Talking Too, The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, and more. Director Dennis Dugan shared with The Hollywood Reporter what the comedian would do on The Problem Child set. Making regular appearances in supporting roles across film and television, he also became a staple in voice acting with arguably his biggest signature role as the wise-cracking parrot Iago in the Aladdin franchise. Originally, the most trusted servant of Jafar, Iago became a mainstay eventually turning to good appearing throughout the films and TV series. As far as personal appearances go as a comedian, he was a favorite celebrity panelist on The Hollywood Squares, a favorite in the Comedy Central roasts, arguably told the best version of the improvised Aristocrats joke.

Gottfried landed so many diverse roles in live-action and animation appealing to projects appealing to adults and children alike. His comedic talents also landed him appearances on sketch comedy shows like Saturday Night Live and other late-night programs like The Tonight Show, Last Week Tonight, among others. Contemporary audiences might also recognize him as the one-time voice of the AFLAC duck. The comedian's last live-action appearances were in a 2021 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and an episode of The Kominsky Method. Gottfried's family released the statement, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend & father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor. Love, the Gottfried family." Others include Jason Alexander, Jon Stewart, Rosanna Arquette, Seth MacFarlane, Robert Smigel (via Triumph the Insult Comic Dog), Larry Karaszewski, Judd Apatow, Tom Green, Marlee Matlin, Al Franken, and more.

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I'm so sad to hear Gilbert Gottfried left us. What a wonderful human and brilliant man he was .he loved film and artists and knew how to connect deeply to us. gratitude Gilbert Rest In Peace my friend — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed. https://t.co/93cKB6KEg8 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Even though Gilbert Gottfried was the funniest, he was the easiest "yes". He wasn't shameless, just the least pretentious person. Had a huge heart without a hint of sanctimony. This was special – Gilbert w/ a kid who learned to talk by imitating Iago. 4:15 https://t.co/fNIqjlE2iJ — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The world just got a lot quieter… and a lot less funny. Gilbert Gottfried was kindred soul. We made two movies with him, a cartoon tv series & did his podcast whenever possible. Sending love to his wife Dara, his kids, and his good pal Frank Santopadre. "Too soon" indeed. pic.twitter.com/0aKPWN6Org — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, Marlon Brando fucked Richard Pryor, Danny Thomas liked women to shit on him, Paul Lynde was an anti-semite, and Milton Berle's cock is exactly 12 and 3/4 inches long, is there anything else you'd like to know?" – God to Gilbert Gottfried at gates of heaven — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Remembering our friend Gilbert Gottfried today. One of the kindest funniest people in the world. He lived near our old NYC office, so we asked him to do this video, not thinking we'd get him in a million years. He responded almost immediately – he was in. https://t.co/mmC8WIB2Rz — CollegeHumor (@CollegeHumor) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Big loss to the world of comedy. Gilbert Gottfried has left us. Fearless and hilarious!!! A truly lovely man, loved by all in comedy. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends & all he made laugh! — Al Franken (@alfranken) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight. #comedy 🙏 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F3oIp81lmy — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

RIP Gilbert Gottfried. His Nickelodeon roles included Jerry the Bellybutton Elf in Ren and Stimpy, Dr. Bender & Wendel on the Fairly OddParents, Barn Buddy on Back at the Barnyard,Kraang Sub-Prime on TMNT '12, Sal on SpongeBob, and Shecky on Kamp Koral. pic.twitter.com/lsNi3CHxBt — Nickelodeon Crave (@NickSchedules) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Gilbert, I don't want to believe this. I loved him. I'm heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain't so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away.

You can't be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain't so.🙏♥️ https://t.co/pO3HW36ta7 — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet