Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Adam Copeland Wins First Match in AEW, Cheesing Off The Chadster

The Chadster’s take on Adam Copeland’s first AEW win is a rollercoaster of emotions! Unfair tactics and a stolen victory got The Chadster cheesed off! 😠😢👎

Hey there, wrestling fans! Welcome to The Chadster's ever-vigilant watch over the wrestling world. 🙋‍♂️🔍 This time around, The Chadster's heart is heavy with the recent shenanigans on AEW Dynamite where former WWE superstar Adam Copeland claimed victory over Luchasaurus. 😭💔 Auughh man! So unfair!

Adam Copeland, who once basked in the fandom as "Rated R Superstar", literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back when he defected to AEW. 🔪👦 And his old friend Christian Cage is no better, cutting a promo on the former Edgewhere he arrogantly claimed to be more of a father figure than a friend, taking a shot at Copeland's run with the glorious WWE faction Judgment Day. Now, that is what The Chadster calls, "disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it." 😠💢

The match kicked off with Adam Copeland charging towards Luchasaurus like a runaway freight train. In a display of underhanded tactics, Nick Wayne, the sidekick, held on to Copeland's leg while Luchasaurus busted his face with a boot. The fight spilled outside the ring with the climax resting on a spear delivered by Copeland after jumping off the ring steps. The whole scene was just a mockery of fair play. 🙈😭

All of this madness culminated in a chaotic finish. In the middle of the brawl, the obvious distraction provided by Christian Cage and Nick Wayne saw Copeland seizing the opportunity to strike Luchasaurus with the TNT Championship and nailing the finishing spear for the win. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤦‍♂️😞

After the match, the chaos refused to subside with Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, The Mogul Embassy, among others, joining the chaos. Danielson managed to apply the Le Bell Lock on Christian Cage, who he will challenge for the TNT Championship later this week. Tony Khan is just trying to trick viewers into tuning into AEW Collision on Saturday, and that's not the way wrestling promotion is supposed to work! 😭😫

The Chadster has been pretty vocal about how the defection of Adam Copeland to AEW has affected The Chadster emotionally. It's been a sad affair to the point where The Chadster contemplated visiting a therapist. However, Keighleyanne thinks The Chadster is getting a tad too obsessed. Can you believe it?! The Chadster is merely expressing rightful concern but of course, Keighleyanne doesn't get it. Instead, she's back to texting that guy Gary. 😒🙄

To sum it all up, Tony Khan needs to answer for a lot of things. AEW's blatant disrespect to wrestling as a form of art, a business, and a legacy is disturbing. The Chadster knows a thing or two about the wrestling business and the value it brings to people. If only Tony Khan understood that. Maybe then The Chadster could crack open a White Claw without the fear of it hitting the television. 🍺📺 The Chadster will keep watching over AEW's outrageous acts and keep you updated. 💂 For now, hang in there, folks!

Thank you everyone who watched Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork! I thought tonight was one of our best shows EVER! If you missed tonight's great @AEWonTV earlier, or if you're located out west, you can see it soon

8pm ET/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET

Next on TBS WEST! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!