Adam Page Wins Shot at AEW Championship at Grand Slam Rampage

He may have chased CM Punk out of the company with his epic powers of making one off-hand remark everyone forgot about in a promo but CM Punk couldn't let go of and blew up his entire career over, but that hasn't stopped Hangman Adam Page from winning in AEW. The former champ will get a new shot at the title after winning a Golden Ticket battle royale on Grand Slam Rampage.

Adam Page will get his title shot on October 18th at AEW Dynamite in Cincinatti. Though the announcers pointed out that MJF, who holds a casino chip giving him a shot at the title at a time of his choosing, could win the belt before then, MJF's shot seems likely to take place at the next PPV, so it seems most likely that Page will face current champion Jon Moxley in Moxley's hometown.

Hangman Page wasn't the only big winner on the special two-hour edition of Rampage. Sting and Darby Allin defeated Brody King and Buddy Matthews after The Great Muta made a surprise appearance and misted Matthews. Hook and rapper Action Bronson teamed up to defeat Angelo Parker and Matt Menard by double submission. Wardlow and Samoa Joe also teamed up to successfully squash Tony Nese and Josh Woods.

In one of the best matches at Grand Slam Rampage, Jungle Boy picked up the win over Rey Fenix. After the match, Christian Cage appeared with an inured arm while Luchasaurus beat down Junyle Boy. Eddie Kingtston defeated Sammy Guevara by submission, but as he reused to relinquish the hold, the referee reversed the decision, giving Guevara the official win in the record books. Safe to say that feud isn't over.

Also at Grand Slam Rampage, Jade Cargill successfully defended the TBS Championship against Diamante. And in a hardcore lights out match to end the night, Ricky Starks finally got a win over Powerhouse Hobbs.