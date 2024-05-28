Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, annecy, preview, smiling friends

Adult Swim/Annecy Plans: Smiling Friends, Genndy Tartakovsky & More

Adult Swim's Annecy 2024 plans include Genndy Tartakovsky, Smiling Friends, Common Side Effects, and more - here's a look at the schedule.

Adult Swim is looking to impress in a big way during its network showcase at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June – and it's enlisted Genndy Tartakovsky (Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal), Joe Bennett & Steve Hely (Common Side Effects), Michael Cusack & Zach Hadel (Smiling Friends), and more to help make that happen. While specifics on the three sessions (running June 12th-14th) are waiting for you below, attendees will be treated to a lineup of first-look previews, breaking news, and special appearances as Adult Swim rolls out what the future has to offer. And in case you hadn't heard, Cusack and Hadel's Smiling Friends was also selected for official competition at this year's festival. Now, here's a look at what attendees can expect to see next month:

"Common Side Effect" Making-of Panel (Wednesday, June 12 at 5 pm, Bonlieu – Petite salle)

Adult Swim will screen the entire first episode of the highly anticipated new series Common Side Effects exclusively at Annecy. After the world-premiere screening, co-creators Joe Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep, American Dad!, The Office) will join Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen, Head of Adult Animation Suzanna Makkos, and Bandera Entertainment President Dustin Davis, for an in-depth conversation and Q&A about this special new series. From Executive Producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, Common Side Effects follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world's greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won't be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them. The half-hour serialized comedic thriller is produced by Bandera and Green Street Pictures.

Adult Swim – Defying Expectations (Thursday, June 13 at 2 pm, Impérial Palace – Salle de la Volière)

Featuring appearances by Emmy-winning creator Genndy Tartakovsky (Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal) and Smiling Friends co-creators Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, this can't-miss panel will offer first-looks at a collection of forthcoming Adult Swim content that will continue to defy expectations. Ouweleen and Makkos will join Adult Swim Head of Production Kelly Crews for a show-stopping panel filled with first looks and breaking news that will underscore the network's global dominance in adult animation.

Adult Animation at Warner Bros. Discovery – Studio Focus (Friday, June 14 at 12 pm, Impérial Palace – Salle de la Volière)

Adult Swim, Max, and Warner Bros. Animation spotlight their strategy and efforts in the booming adult animation space. Ouweleen, Makkos, and Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation Peter Girardi will preview current and upcoming projects and share their team's strategies to ensure Warner Bros. Discovery remains the destination for adult animation.

