Adventure Time: Distant Lands Previews "Obsidian" Song; New Key Art

With two specials down and two specials still to go, HBO Max and Pendleton Ward are offering viewers a special sneak preview of the Marceline and Princess Bubblegum-focused adventure that will literally be music to your ears. This Friday, the streaming service and Cartoon Network will release the "BMO Mixtape" to compliment the big-little hero's recent space adventure, so what you'll want to do is pre-save it on Spotify or Apple Music (here). Why? Because if you do, then you'll be able to listen to "Eternity With You (Ft. Michaela Dietz) [Gilligan Moss Mix]"- a new song from the upcoming special Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian.

In July during the limited series' Comic-Con@Home panel, viewers were treated to a sneak preview of the next special "Obsidian," which spotlights Marceline and Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom (and deep into their tumultuous past) to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. But this "sneak preview" is a special one: along with a look at the official artwork, we also have Olivia Olson (Marceline) performing the original song "Monster" from the special (auto set for the 34:55 mark):

Here's what viewers can expect from the four specials, which kicked off earlier this year with an adventure focusing on our lovable little robot "BMO" (as you'll see in the teaser below). When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it is. Meanwhile, "Obsidian" spotlights Marceline and Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom (and deep into their tumultuous past) to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. Over at "Wizard City," we follow Peppermint Butler as he starts over at the beginning: just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence? Finally, "Together Again" brings Finn and Jake together one more time, as they rediscover their brotherly bond while embarking on the most important and lasting adventure of their lives.