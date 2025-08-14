Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: adventure time, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Image; NYCC 2025 Panel Set

Along with a preview image, here's what you need to know about the NYCC panel for Showrunner/EP Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.

It was back at the end of 2023 when the word came down that EP & showrunner Adam Muto's animated series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake would be getting a second season on HBO Max. Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, the series is set in the land of Ooo and follows the alternate universe versions of Finn and Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. Earlier today, we got a double dose of updates – beginning with the following overview for the animated series' upcoming panel at New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 – one that will include an exclusive sneak peek and more. Following that, we have a look at a preview image that was released earlier today:

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Sneak Peek

Take your nearest subway, taxi, or multiversal portal to the Javits Center cause "Adventure Time" is returning to New York Comic Con! Join executive producer and showrunner Adam Muto, along with voice cast members Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch, for an exclusive sneak peek at the multiversal adventures that await in season 2 of the HBO Max Original series from Cartoon Network Studios, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.

Sunday, Oct. 12, 12:45 p.m., Main Stage

"To know that the show will continue into a second season feels both wonderful and frankly surreal. Thanks to 'Adventure Time's' creator Pendleton Ward, the team at Max, the talented cast & crew, and the passionate audience who made this possible," Muto shared in a statement when the news of a second season was first announced.

"As proud stewards of the beloved 'Adventure Time' brand, we have been delighted to dig deeper into the world through the 'Fionna & Cake' lens. We look forward to following them on the next chapter of their journey!" shared Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim. Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, added, "'Fionna & Cake' gave us all the familiar joys from the land of Ooo while pushing the 'Adventure Time' franchise forward. Thanks to Adam Muto and his amazing team for bringing us to all new multiverses and rich new levels of charm, fun, and heart-filled stories. I can't wait to see where they take us next."

When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien. The animated series features the vocal talents of Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, Sean Rohani, and others. Muto also executive produces, alongside Fred Seibert & Sam Register, with Cartoon Network Studios co-producing.

