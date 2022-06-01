A&E Announces Lineup for 9-Week WWE Sunday Programming Block

Biography: WWE Legends is returning to A&E this July, and it's bringing some friends. A&E announced the schedule for a 9-week Sunday programming block that will deliver new WWE content from 8PM to 11:30PM every Sunday night. Joining Biography: WWE Legends will be WWE Rivals, a roundtable show hosted by Freddie Prinze Jr. talking about some of WWE's greatest rivalries. Following that, WWE Smack Talk will feature Booker T, Peter Rosenberg, and Jackie Redmond discussing the shows that just aired with WWE Superstars and celebrity guests. It all kicks off on Sunday, July 10th at 9PM ET/PT.

Here are the series descriptions from the press release:

"Biography: WWE Legends" – Season Two Premieres Sunday, July 10 at 8pm ET/PT Under the award-winning "Biography" banner, each two-hour episode will tell the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE's most memorable Legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture. Legends featured this season include The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, D-Generation X and a look at the iconic first-ever WrestleMania. "WWE Rivals" – New Series Premieres Sunday, July 10 at 10pm ET/PT Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leads a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries to delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE. Each one-hour episode features archival footage from WWE's library as well as interviews with the Legends involved and the Superstars that watched these rivalries unfold. Rivalries featured this season include "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret "The Hitman" Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge and the "Monday Night Wars" between WCW and WWE. "WWE Smack Talk" – New Series Premieres Sunday, July 10 at 11pm ET/PT Featuring WWE Legend Booker T, Hot 97 and ESPN host Peter Rosenberg and WWE host Jackie Redmond, each half-hour after show episode breaks down the biggest moments from each Sunday's episode of "Biography: WWE Legends" and "WWE Rivals" as well as reveals new information that didn't make the cut. Along the way, Booker, Peter and Jackie will welcome WWE Legends, current Superstars and other celebrity guests to further discuss the night's events.

So if you were one of those people who has been complaining, "seven to ten hours of WWE programming a week simply isn't enough," it looks like you're in luck starting in July. Watch a promo for Biography: WWE Legends on A&E below.