AEW All Out Results – Jon Moxley Beats MJF at His Own Game

Well, it's been quite a ride tonight. AEW All Out started off rocky and saw at least two wrestlers nearly kill themselves, but things soon got back on track; we saw some great wrestling, we saw some storylines progress, and finally, it's time for the main event. It's MJF vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

But first, a video for Full Gear and then commentary talks about Dynamite this Wednesday for some All Out fallout. And then, finally, MJF's music plays. He comes out with Wardlow, wearing a ridiculous red robe. Moxley walks down every flight of stairs from the stadium next door and then back up a ramp into Daily's Place, then down another ramp to the ring. Pace yourself, Mox! Eventually, he makes it into the ring. Commentary reminds us that the Paradigm Shift is banned during this match. After introductions by Justin Roberts, the main event of All Out begins.

AEW All Out Results – MJF vs. Jon Moxley – AEW Championship Match

Moxley and MJF trade takedowns and grapples to start. MJF, I think surprisingly, gets the best of the exchange several times in a row.

Jake the Snake and Lance Archer are seen watching the match from the stands. Archer won the Casino Battle Royale earlier, so he gets a shot at the winner of this match.

Moxley dumps MJF outside, but MJF quickly runs back in. He wants nothing to do with brawling with Moxley. IT happens a second time.

Moxley nearly hits the paradigm shift but stops himself. He tosses MJF again and hits a suicide dive.

Now the ringside violence MJF was trying to avoid ensues. Moxley has the advantage here, is the story. MJF takes a beating.

But Moxley can't win outside, so he brings it back in. Now things are more even.

Moxley wants to suplex MJF on the apron, but Wardlow distracts him, and MJF pulls him to the floor, slamming his left arm on the apron. Moxley sells it being hurt.

Wardlow tosses Moxley back in, and MJF takes control in the ring, working that arm and generally beating Moxley down. This goes on for a while until MJF knocks Moxley off the apron to the floor.

And now, MJF screws up. He follows Moxley outside, taunting him. "I thought you were hardcore, Jon." Moxley slams him into the ring and catapults him into the ring post. MJF is busted wide open, face covered in blood within seconds. All Out has been a violent show.

Back in the ring, Moxley tries to pop his shoulder back into place. He goes after MJF and goes for a piledriver, but he can't use his left arm.

Moxley slams MJF on the floor outside, then back inside, he does hit the Gotch Piledriver. But it gets two.

Moxley bits MJF's head. They're both covered in MJF's blood now.

Moxley goes for a superplex, but MJF bites Moxley's fingers. Moxley holds onto the rope, and MJF hits a stomp on his arm off the top rope.

They trade blows—Moxley to MJF's face, MJF to Moxley's arm. Moxley gets the better of this one and gets a two-count off a German suplex and a clothesline.

Moxley gets fired up… with the help of the crowd. How novel.

MJF is on his knees. Moxley talks trash to him. MJF spits in his face. Moxley instinctively goes for the paradigm shift, but the ref convinces him to stop. MJF gets a Fujiwara armbar on Moxley's bad arm. Moxley crawls for the ropes, but MJF pulls him back. Moxley crawls again and gets his foot on the rope.

MJF hits the heatseaker, but Moxley kicks out at two.

MJF tries another one, but Moxley picks him up, steps inside the ropes, and hits an air raid crash. MJF kicks out.

Both men are on their knees. They trade slaps, then punches, then headbutts, then more slaps. Then Moxley hits MJF with a bunch of knees and headbutts.

MJF pulls the ref in front of him to stop Moxley, then thumbs Moxley in the eyes.

Moxley gets a sleeper on MJF. As he squeezes, more blood pours out of MJF's face. But MJF hits a low blow out of view of the ref and gets a two-count.

Moxley also kicks out of a Crossroads. Wardlow distracts the ref and tosses MJF the Dynamite Diamond ring. But it takes MJF a minute to get it from the floor. Moxley seizes the opportunity and hits the Paradigm Shift on MJF with the ref's back turned. He gets the pinfall.

That was a great finish and a great match. MJF losing but in an impressive showing was always the likely way for this match to play out.

Moxley gives Lance Archer and Jake the Snake the middle finger. Then he tells the camera he's untouchable in this sport. "You're gonna have to kill me! You're gonna have to drop a house on me!" All Out goes off the air. Overall, I thought All Out was a good show. There were a couple of problems early on.

The Casino Battle Royale was the worst because it was really chaotic. There were some cool spots, but nothing had time to breathe, and it was hard to follow what was going on. The big surprise in the match was Matt Sydal's debut, but he botched a shooting star press for his first move, which took the wind out of it. These things happen, but it was bad luck. The ending was messy, with Jake Roberts weirdly brandishing a bag that supposedly held a snake (but probably didn't, since we never saw the snake) at Eddie Kingston. Lance Archer winning was the safe choice but not the most interesting one.

And then there was the Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara match, where Matt Hardy got hurt in the first big spot. They climbed up onto a lift and then fell off it through a table, but Hardy fell too far, and his head hit the concrete. And that's an accident and, again, these things happen, but the weirdness was second-guessing the decision to stop the match. Because first they stopped it and Hardy was leaving, but then he ran back out, and they finished up by going right to the last spot of the match, climbing up a tower and Guevara falling off. I think they should have just left it stopped when it did. People would understand.

But the Women's Championship match was some great wrestling, and the Tag Team Championship match and AEW Championship matches were solid with great storytelling. And Mimosa Mayhem was a lot of fun. The openers (Baker vs. Swole and Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express) were kind of just there, but fine for what they were. The eight-man tag match was solid and ended up as a showcase for Dustin Rhodes, not Matt Cardona, which was unexpected and cool. So for the PPV as a whole, All Out ended up delivering some great stuff with just a couple of misses, and I was overall very satisfied.