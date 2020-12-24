AEW Announces Beach Break, Wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

On tonight's Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced another special episode to take place on February 3rd, and that episode will feature the wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

Here's what happened during an interview with Sabian, Ford, and Miro on Dynamite tonight, from our full AEW Dynamite recap that will be out tomorrow morning.

Tony Schiavone interviews Miro, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford. Sabian says his wedding will be the first wrestling wedding ever on TNT and it's a huge deal. They're gonna reveal the date of the wedding, but Best Friends' music plays. Turns out it's a prank by Sabian, Miro, and Ford. Actually, Trent is being loaded into an ambulance backstage while Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy watch. Now we see the date. It will happen at the special Beach Break episode of Dynamite on February 3rd.

The fact that this episode of AEW Dynamite is apparently named after the finishing move used by one of the couple's rivals, Orange Cassidy, is probably an ill tiding for this wedding ending any other way than in complete and utter chaos. I would fire the wedding planner for that.

AEW President Tony Khan elaborated on Twitter: "It's official, Beach Break on #AEWDynamite on February 3 on @tntdrama, a huge card with great matches + we're all invited by @ToBeMiro to the wedding of @thePenelopeFord & @TheKipSabian Live at Beach Break! Thank you everyone joining us tonight on TNT for our @AEW Holiday Bash!"

You can watch the segment below:

And the Wedding Date is…Wednesday, Feb 3rd at BEACH BREAK!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/l0jnxwntAp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2020