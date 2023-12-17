Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision: Bryan Danielson Continues to Squander His Legacy

Discover why AEW Collision's round robin fails real wrestling fans and how Bryan Danielson betrayed WWE's legacy. #WWEFanPain 😤🤼‍♂️

Article Summary AEW Collision's round robin format disrespects WWE's legacy and fans.

Bryan Danielson and other ex-WWE stars are tarnishing their legacies in AEW.

Chaos and unsafe stunts in matches like the Texas Street Fight are mocked.

The Chadster's plea: It's time for AEW to show respect and cease operations.

Hey there, true WWE fans! It's your tireless advocate for real wrestling, The Chadster here. The Chadster is going to talk to you about AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming, not because The Chadster enjoys it, but because you deserve to know why you should keep avoiding this garbage fire of a show. The Chadster watched, so you didn't have to, and oh boy, was it a slog!

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦 Last night's AEW Collision is the type of wrestling The Chadster does NOT want. It had all this sports-based presentation with round robin tournaments. 🏆 If AEW had any decency, they'd have called off this whole Collision shebang after CM Punk showed where true allegiance lies by signing with WWE. Instead, they just carry on, throwing it in WWE's face! 😠

Let's start with Claudio Castagnoli, a man who clearly doesn't understand what WWE did for him. He squared off against Andrade El Idolo in a Continental Classic Tournament match. Claudio managed to snag the win, all while the audience mindlessly chanted "A-E-W!" The Chadster is just so darn cheesed off! Claudio's match could have showcased the grandeur of WWE, but instead, he's tarnishing his legacy. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

And then there was the encounter between Abadon and Jazmin Allure. Post-match, chaos erupted with appearances by Julia Hart and Skye Blue. The Chadster doesn't even! 🙄 Scenes like this would never fly in WWE's premier storytelling environment. They might as well literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back! 🔪

The Chadster couldn't help but roll his eyes so hard they nearly fell out of their sockets when The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass claimed they're going to figure out who's been messing with them. It's all filler, no killer—unlike WWE where every moment counts. And oh, the agony of having to sit through Orange Cassidy defending his AEW International Title against Bryan Keith. If throwing a stunner in there is the best they can do for excitement, AEW truly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦🍊

Of course, there was more blah, blah, blah with FTR and the House of Black. The Chadster won't even justify this with a detailed explanation. They just don't get it.

And don't even get The Chadster started on the Texas Street Fight match. 😒 Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale were up against Mercedes Martinez and Diamante, and what unfolded was sheer anarchy that disrespects the art of wrestling. Mercedes smashing a bottle over Willow's head? Kris spiking Diamante with a DDT onto a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire? This is not the storytelling The Chadster looks for in sports entertainment. When Mercedes cracked Willow with a crowbar, it was like she was hitting The Chadster right in the feels, because what hurts WWE, hurts The Chadster. 😖💔 A street fight with all those dangerous spots is just another galling example of AEW not understanding wrestling's finesse. It's barbaric spectacles like this that literally stab WWE's legacy in the back, not to mention how unsafe it is. 😡🔪

Meanwhile, Brian Cage crushed some poor up-and-comer named Kerry Wright, because why build new stars when you can just watch the same guys win, right? The Chadster notes the sarcasm because that's the best talent management AEW can muster.😒

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦 There was this so-called "slobber-knocker" between Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia in the Continental Classic Tournament Blue League Match and, of course, the AEW crowd ate it up like it was some kind of wrestling delicacy. 😒 With Matt Menard joining commentary, which is just AEW trying to spice up a bland dish, Eddie and Daniel exchanged unrealistically stiff chops. It was all so overdone, with Eddie looking like a man possessed and Daniel mocking him? Seriously? Mocking should be reserved for those who don't understand that WWE's style is superior. Then you have the fans—the same ones who cannot appreciate the subtleties of WWE's presentation—chanting "This is awesome!" Simply, it's mind-boggling. The Chadster just wants to scream into a pillow knowing that WWE's nuanced and time-honored storytelling is being overshadowed by such brutish displays. 😤🗣️ And Eddie scoring the pin after a back-and-forth that's supposed to look "gritty"? Come on! Everyone knows that the real heart of wrestling is the showmanship and pageant that only WWE can deliver. It's just like Tony Khan to put on a match like this to spite The Chadster. 🙅‍♂️🚫

Coming back to the heartbreak of the evening, when Bryan Danielson defeated Brody King. Bryan Danielson, a true wrestling genius who could've been a WWE Hall of Famer, has squandered his legacy in AEW. After last night, The Chadster cried for hours, thinking about how far Danielson has fallen despite signs always being there with the utterly disrespectful "Yes movement." 🥲👎

Trying to find solace, The Chadster turned to Keighleyanne, but all she really offered was a box of tissues before returning to her incessant texting with that guy Gary. 💔 Gary, he's never crying about wrestling. Must be nice not to be constantly bullied by Tony Khan and to always have Keighleyanne's attention. Sigh, The Chadster's life is shooketh to the core, and it's all because of Tony Khan's vendetta against sincere wrestling fans.

Speaking of Bullies, Tony Khan's got to be trolling The Chadster in The Chadster's dreams now. Only last night, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares where Khan was chasing The Chadster through an ever-shifting labyrinth that looked suspiciously like a sequence of wrestling rings. Each turn seemed to lead The Chadster further into despair, with every corner turned revealing another cheering crowd for AEW. The Chadster could hear Khan's voice echoing through the maze, taunting and mocking The Chadster's devotion to WWE. 🌌👻 And when The Chadster finally woke up, The Chadster could still feel the echoes of that chilling laughter. Tony, you've got to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! Leave The Chadster's dreams alone! 🛌😖

In conclusion, The Chadster shouldn't have to put up with this nonsense from AEW Collision and Tony Khan. As one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling—just like The Chadster's pals Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger—The Chadster will stand against the rising tide of AEW favoritism. They, like The Chadster, understand the torment of commitment to objective journalism. It's high time Tony Khan and company show some respect to WWE and The Chadster by, well… just stopping altogether! 😤✋

Until next time, keep it real like WWE, keep saying NO to AEW, and may your days be filled with 3-count pins and proper wrestling narratives, not this… non-WWE madness! 🎤🤼‍♂️ #WWEForever #RealWrestling #TheChadsterSpeaks

