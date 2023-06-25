Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Review: The Worst Episode of AEW Collision Yet!

Last night's AEW Collision was another AWFUL ordeal for true WWE fans! Read The Chadster's review and find out why. 😡🤨

Welcome back to another report from The Chadster, where AEW's disregard for wrestling tradition and non-stop attempts to cheese off faithful WWE fans like The Chadster just never seem to stop. Last night's AEW Collision was, of course, another painful ordeal for anyone who truly understands the wrestling business and wants to see WWE thrive without Tony Khan's nonsensical antics trying to dethrone the king. Questionable booking and chaotic matches dominated the show, leaving a bad taste in The Chadster's mouth. 😔😡

AEW Collision kicked off with Tony Schiavone interviewing Sting and Darby Allin to find out who their partner would be for the upcoming match. Ugh, too much suspense, not enough respect for wrestling tradition. But it turned out to be Tetsuya Naito, who, in The Chadster's humble opinion, has absolutely no business being there. Auughh man! So unfair! 🙄

AEW Collision continued with a bunch of matches that honestly just felt disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. One such match was Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Mogul Embassy's Swerve Strickland (with Prince Nana). While Tanahashi managed to win the match, it just further displayed the less micromanaged performances AEW is known for, which is just so disrespectful. 😑

In another prime example of AEW's lack of attention to tradition, Andrade El Idolo lost to House of Black's Brody King (with Julia Hart). Brody King winning the match only shows that AEW likes to push whoever they feel like instead of those who have truly earned their spot as it should be done in a properly run wrestling company like WWE.

Now, let's get to the real problem The Chadster had with AEW Collision: false suspense. During the Main Event, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, CM Punk, and "Absolute" Ricky Starks faced off against Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns in an 8-Man Tag Match. The match got messy as the wrestlers showed off their different styles, making it look more like a brawl than a respectful wrestling contest. Oh, Ricky Starks took the fall after seeing Juice Robinson clock him with a closed fist punch? Talk about a predictable and lousy outcome. 🤦‍♂️

Now let's talk about some other segments that solidify The Chadster's annoyance with AEW. First up, Christian Cage was interviewed by Tony Schiavone, where Cage disrespected the TNT Championship, claiming there will be no more open challenges and made reference to trademarked WWE star Cody Rhodes. How can The Chadster not be upset when AEW wrestlers show such brazen disregard for titles? 🤨

The Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarter Final Match also took place during AEW Collision between NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Willow Nightingale and Nyla Rose (with Marina Shafir). Nightingale advanced to the semi-finals, illustrating how AEW shamelessly attempts to build up new stars at the expense of those who helped make wrestling what it is today.

Last but not least, Powerhouse Hobbs squashed Jeremy Prophet, making it look more like a one-sided beatdown than a true test of wrestling prowess. The Chadster couldn't help but feel disgusted by this treatment of the so-called "competition."

The Chadster got into a heated argument with Keighleyanne about how AEW is stealing WWE ideas with their Forbidden Door event by trying to blend together multiple wrestling promotions, like WWE when they overran the territory system. Keighleyanne called The Chadster paranoid, and she and The Chadster went back and forth on this issue until agreeing to disagree. She stormed off, leaving The Chadster to nurse his ego and blame Tony Khan. Ugh, like his obsession with The Chadster hasn't caused enough stress already! 😠

In conclusion, last night's AEW Collision was yet another disaster in a long line of shows designed specifically to cheese off The Chadster. With matches that show no respect for wrestling's traditional values and over-the-top suspense that leaves viewers feeling unsatisfied, AEW is just pushing more and more fans further away. So why don't they take a hint and stop trying to steal WWE's thunder? 🤔 The Chadster is covering AEW + NJPW Forbidden Door, which is live on PPV tonight, so stick with Bleeding Cool for unbiased coverage.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!