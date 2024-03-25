Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, Wrestlemania, wrestling

AEW Dodges WrestleMania Competition with Strategic Collision Delay

Comrades! Learn how AEW will smartly sidestep WWE's WrestleMania with a well-timed delay for AEW Collision, which will air at 11:30 that weekend.

Article Summary AEW Collision wisely avoids WWE's WrestleMania with 11:30 PM airing.

TNT's coverage of NCAA Basketball precedes AEW's strategic timing.

AEW films Collision in advance, mirroring the art of tactical retreats.

El Presidente invokes historical wisdom for wrestling and leadership.

Hola comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting from a secret bunker deep beneath the Kremlin where I am enjoying a fine Cuban cigar with my good friend Vladimir Putin. We were just discussing the latest news from Mike Johnson at PWInsider about AEW's strategic retreat in the face of WWE's Wrestlemania 40. According to Comrade Johnson, the April 6th edition of AEW Collision will wisely avoid a direct confrontation with the capitalist juggernaut of Wrestlemania by airing at 11:30 PM Eastern, after the bourgeois extravaganza has concluded for the evening. TNT will have coverage of NCAA Basketball, with AEW beginning after the post-game show.

This reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I were pinned down by CIA operatives at the Bay of Pigs. Fidel turned to me and said "El Presidente, we must live to fight another day." And so we ordered a tactical withdrawal, slipping away into the jungle to regroup and plan our next move against the imperialist aggressors.

Just as AEW is recording Collision in advance on April 3rd in Worcester to avoid clashing directly with Wrestlemania, so too must the forces of socialism sometimes make strategic retreats to ultimately emerge victorious, comrades! It is all part of the glorious struggle.

I am similarly reminded of a lavish soirée in the grand palace of my now unfortunately late comrade, Colonel Gaddafi. Ah, the Colonel loved American pop culture, particularly reality TV shows. So engrossed was he in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that he failed to notice the signs of an impending NATO-backed rebellion. I told him, "Mi amigo, sometimes you must be like the great luchador El Santo, and know when to roll out of the ring to avoid a beatdown."

But alas, he did not heed my advice. He ignored the strategic retreat, and we all know how that ended – with an inglorious conclusion to his regime. Let this be a lesson to all my fellow leaders and wrestling promoters: recognize when it's time to execute the perfectly timed suplex of a retreat, or risk being pinned down by the overwhelming forces of a foreign intervention or a rival pay-per-view event! Thankfully, AEW Collision has heeded this invaluable advice.

Viva la lucha libre, and may your retreats always be as tactical as they are necessary, comrades! Until next time, this is El Presidente saying: socialism or death!

