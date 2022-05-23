AEW Double or Nothing Coming Soon to a Movie Theater Near You

As has become the norm for wrestling PPVs, AEW has announced a partnership with Joe Hand Promotions to bring Double or Nothing to movie theaters nationwide. The company announced the latest partnership in a press release.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), in partnership with Joe Hand Promotions, is bringing the highly anticipated DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view to select theatres around the country on Sunday, May 29, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to theaters, sports bars, and restaurants, is making AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING available in select theatres, including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others. To locate a theater showing the event, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions at JoeHandPromotions.com.

"AEW is at the forefront of creating exciting opportunities that united fans together in new non-traditional venues like movie theatres to experience their events," said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions in the press release. "We're proud to partner with them and help them grow their fan base and their brand in theatres across the U.S."

Check your local listings to see where Double or Nothing is playing near you.

AEW Double or Nothing will take place on Sunday, May 29th at 7PM ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Headlining the event is an AEW World Championship match between champion Hangman Adam Page and challenger CM Punk. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland and the team of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match. That event will also feature Thunder Rosa putting the AEW Women's Championship on the line against Serena Deeb. Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Anna Jay. The Jericho Appreciation Society will take on an alliance of the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana and Ortiz in "Anarchy in the Arena." MJF will take on Wardlow, with Wardlow's future on the line. The Young Bucks will face The Hardys. Both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will take place at the show. Plus, Hook and Danhausen will team up against Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on the pre-show. Double or Nothing can be purchased on PPV or streamed on Bleacher Report or Fite, depending on region.