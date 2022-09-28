AEW Dynamite Bullies WWE With 3 Title Matches in Philly Tonight

Not even a hurricane can stop AEW Dynamite. Literally! Despite really bad weather conditions in Florida, where many wrestlers live, AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia will continue tonight as planned, which really cheeses The Chadster off. To be extra safe, the best thing to do would be to cancel Dynamite, not only this week, but indefinitely, because you never know what weather conditions might occur in the future. The Chadster is only concerned about safety. But this is what Tony Khan did instead:

For everyone in @AEW, in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it's voluntary to come to tv this week.

Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home, & we hope to see you all next week — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Auughh man! So unfair! Does Tony Khan have no respect for the weather? For Mother Nature herself?!

This is basically bullying The Chadster by continuing to compete with WWE, even in The Chadster's home state of Pennsylvania, even as weather somewhere is bad! Not only that, but the card for Dynamite tonight is absolutely stacked, which is just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Triple H has done for the wrestling business, including allegedly trying to tamper wiht AEW contracts. There are three title matches set for tonight: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Championship, Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship, and Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson for the AEW World Championship. Also advertised for tonight are appearances by both MJF and Saraya, that traitor who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by signing with AEW.

That isn't the end of Tony Khan's quest to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE and make The Chadster sexually impotent with AEW Dynamite tonight. The show is taking place in Philadelphia, which is basically violating WWE's trademarks. WWE bought the rights to ECW when they went out of business, so WWE should have the monopoly on wrestling shows in Philly. That Tony Khan doesn't understand this just goes to show that he doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

Here are some unsolicited pics AEW sent to The Chadster to harass him about AEW Dynamite tonight:

Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster at all, you won't watch it.

