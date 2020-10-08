AEW Dynamite – Cody Rhodes Wins TNT Belt in Brutal Dog Collar Match

In the second hour of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee go to war, Big Swole takes on Serena Deeb, and MJF has a surprise for Chris Jericho. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's AEW Dynamite Report. We watch AEW, so you don't have to!

AEW Dynamite Report for October 7th, 2020 Part 2

Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee are in the ring for the dog collar match; their collars all hooked up. Brandi Rhodes, Anna Jay, Arn Anderson, and John Silver are at ringside. Greg "The Hammer" Valentine is in the stands.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee – TNT Championship Dog Collar Match

Brodie Lee starts to reel in Cody at the start of the match, so Cody charges him. LEe ducks, and Cody hits John Silver, who's on the apron. Silver gets busted open immediately. I like this dog collar match thing. This should be the format of the next presidential debate.

In another exchange outside, Silver gets knocked into the barricade. Lee orders Anna Jay to walk him to the back.

I'm not even sure how it happens, but Cody also gets busted open and is wearing the proverbial crimson mask.

This is a deliciously violent match. Some of the spots: Cody hits a suicide dive with the chain around his neck. Cody yanks Lee off the apron by the chain and hits a cutter on him in mid-air. And this one is extra ridiculous because it occurs during a picture-in-picture commercial break: Lee hits a package piledriver on Rhodes off the apron to the floor through a table.

But most of the match is just good old fashioned brawling. Wrapping the chain around your fist and punching your opponent, choking them with the chain, or swinging them into stuff with the chain. Lee's face is also covered in blood by this point.

At one point, Lee throws a chair at Arn Anderson, so Anderson climbs in the ring to go after Lee. Alex Reynolds runs out and eats a spinebuster, but then Lee hits Arn with the chain, and he rolls out of the ring.

For the grand finale, Cody wraps the chain all around Brodie's face and then hits a Crossroads for the win.

Thanks for holding that belt while Cody took time off to film a TBS show, Brodie Lee! Dark Order comes out and pulls their leader out of the ring. Dustin Rhodes comes out to celebrate. Tony Schiavone heads to the ring to interview Cody. Cody thanks the crowd, and he says there's no feeling like competing in front of a live crowd. Cody's voice is cracking. He's emotional. He says people wanted him to turn heel because he dyed his hair black, but he's sticking with the fans. He's gonna come to next week's Anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite and defend the TNT Championship. Tony asks against whom. Orange Cassidy walks out to the top of the stage and gives a half-hearted thumbs up. Cody returns it. So that's on for next week. Dynamite takes a well-deserved commercial break.

Excalibur names three more competitors in the upcoming number one contenders championship. Joining Jungle Boy, Rey Fenix, and Kenny Omega will be Wardlow, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page. Alex Marvez talks to Kenny Omega. He asks how it feels to be a singles competitor again. Omega says it feels good, and he's been waiting to get his hands on the AEW Championship. And what better way than a tournament? Kenny is great at tournaments. Marvez brings up Hangman Page joining the tournament. Kenny no-sells it. He says at the end of the tournament, he'll be the number one contender, and he'll take the belt off whoever is the champ at the end of the PPV. Kenny says he doesn't care who he has to face, including Hangman Page.

Big Swole comes out. Serena Deeb is already in the ring.

Big Swole vs. Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb is a great add to the AEW roster, the perfect person with the skills and experience as both a wrestler and a coach to wrestle up-and-coming stars like Swole and help them gain experience.

That said, it's hard to follow a dog collar match. How the hell was that match, not the main event?!

Swole gets the win in a simple but well-executed match.

In a prerecorded video promo, Jon Moxley talks about all the people he's faced defending his AEW Championship. He says he knows that, eventually, somebody's gonna take him out. It could be Lance Archer next week at the AEW Dynamite anniversary show. Moxley says he barely left Tokyo with his teeth in his head and his head on his shoulders the last time he faced Archer. Maybe Lance will win on October 14th, and maybe Moxley will, but Moxley is gonna leave everything in the ring. Archer will have to unstrap the belt off his dead body. And maybe he will. Like Archer always says: everybody dies.

Luther and Serpentico come to the ring before a commercial break. Excalibur says the last time Luther and Jericho faced each other was 1996. In another video celebrating Chris Jericho, Lance Storm, Kevin Smith, Eli Roth, Gabriel Iglesias, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Steel Panther, Ultimo Dragon, and Paul Stanley congratulate Jericho on thirty years in the business. Dynamite takes a commercial break before the main event.

After the break, Chris Jerico and the Inner Circle come to the ring. Jericho has the initials EVH written on his arm in honor of Eddie Van Halen.

Chaos Project vs. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager

As the match kicks off, commentary talks about Jericho's upcoming book, now available for preorder, and finally, it all makes sense. The reason for this entire episode of Dynamite is to sell Chris Jericho's book!

This is Chaos Project's first match on Dynamite, but they're undefeated on Dark.

As this is Chris Jericho's night, and Jericho and Luther are buddies, a lot of this match is dedicated to the two of them wrestling.

Inner Circle tries to toss Jericho Floyd the bat, but Luther catches it and hits Jericho in the guy when referee Aubrey Edwards is distracted.

Sammy Guevara gets up on the apron, and Luther pushes him off, but then Jericho hits him with the Judas Effect for the tag.

Inner Circle celebrates in the ring. They hand Jericho a mic so he can cut a promo. Jericho says he's had thirty years in the business thanks to all the fans, and he just wants to say… MJF's music plays. MJF comes out with a mic. Wardlow is dragging a person under a pink blanket to the ring. MJF counts down from five, and Wardlow pulls off the blanket. It's Cloudico the Clown—the crowd boos. MJF points out Cloudico is holding another gift, which he is. MJF offers to open it for him, but Jericho grabs it.

Before Jericho opens it, MJF says he has to say two things. First, he promises he'll get Sammy's jacket soon. Then he says he's gonna make a career-altering announcement next week and wants Jericho there with him. Jericho opens the present, and it's a framed picture of MJF. Jericho thanks MJF for the great present. Then he breaks it over the clown's head and tells MJF: "I hate clowns and don't ever interrupt me." They stare each other down for a moment, and then both point at each other and laugh. "You almost got me," MJF says.

The AEW roster comes out with some bubbly to celebrate with Jericho as AEW Dynamite goes off the air.

The Final Verdict on AEW Dynamite

Overall, a good episode of AEW Dynamite, though, to be fair, I am biased in favor of entertaining wrestling shows. I might have put the dog collar match on last, but I guess you had to have Jericho in the main event on an episode dedicated to selling his book celebrating his career. AEW continues to prove they have a long term booking plan, and every segment is used to advance one or more storylines. Next week's match has a loaded card (and we already know what most of it is), and Full Gear is shaping up as well.

