Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Delivers Exceptional Wrestling, Storytelling in Houston

All Elite Wrestling presented an outstanding edition of AEW Dynamite from Houston, featuring Blood & Guts Advantage Battles and championship implications.

Article Summary AEW Dynamite in Houston featured Blood & Guts Advantage Battles with major championship implications.

Orange Cassidy and Claudio Castagnoli delivered a technical showcase in the opening contest.

Women's Tag Team Tournament saw the Babes of Wrath upset Athena and Mercedes Moné.

The Opps retained the Trios Championships in a hard-hitting main event against Page, Kingston, and HOOK.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) presented an outstanding edition of AEW Dynamite on Tuesday evening from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas, demonstrating once again why the organization has become the destination for discerning professional wrestling enthusiasts. The broadcast, which aired on TBS and streamed simultaneously on HBO Max, featured compelling Blood & Guts Advantage Battle matches, significant championship implications, and the kind of creative freedom that allows performers to showcase their unique talents.

Before proceeding with this comprehensive review of AEW Dynamite, this reporter must provide an update regarding my colleague and sibling, Chad McMahon. As previously reported, McMahon was discovered in a distressing condition earlier this week, unresponsive on the floor in front of a television with a plastic bag over his head, a regrettable habit he has employed to enhance his professional wrestling viewing experience. McMahon remains in stable condition at a local medical facility, though he has yet to regain consciousness. Medical personnel report that he has been mumbling various phrases during his unconscious state, including "No, Tony Khan, stay away!" and curiously, "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on…" We continue to wish him a swift recovery.

Opening Segment Establishes Main Event Stakes

AEW Dynamite commenced with Tony Schiavone in the ring to discuss the forthcoming AEW National Championship. However, Samoa Joe and his contingent, The Opps, consisting of Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, interrupted the proceedings. Joe, demonstrating his formidable microphone skills, confronted Schiavone regarding the previous week's incident where AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page impersonated the venerable commentator to deceive The Opps.

The segment escalated when Page emerged to defend Schiavone, followed by Eddie Kingston and HOOK, who proposed a challenge for the AEW World Trios Championships. Joe accepted, and Tony Khan officially sanctioned the contest for the evening's main event. This opening segment exemplified the organic storytelling approach that distinguishes AEW Dynamite from more rigidly scripted programming, allowing tensions to build naturally while establishing clear stakes for the evening's culminating match.

Blood & Guts Advantage Battle: Castagnoli Defeats Cassidy in Technical Masterpiece

The inaugural Blood & Guts Advantage Battle match pitted Orange Cassidy of The Conglomeration against Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders in a contest that showcased the technical prowess and physical storytelling that characterizes elite professional wrestling. Cassidy demonstrated his characteristic resilience, attacking Castagnoli before the bell with multiple suicide dives that sent his opponent crashing into the announce desk.

Castagnoli's extraordinary strength was on full display throughout the contest, particularly when he executed a vertical suplex on Cassidy while ascending the ring steps before depositing him onto the canvas. The Swiss Superman's power advantage proved formidable, including a devastating giant swing that sent Cassidy to the outside. Yet Cassidy's determination remained evident as he repeatedly placed his hands in his pockets, a signature gesture that represents his defiant attitude, prompting increasingly violent responses from Castagnoli.

The technical excellence continued as Cassidy countered Castagnoli's offense with innovative maneuvers, including a hurricanrana from the top rope and a DDT on the floor. The Houston audience demonstrated their appreciation with chants of "FRESHLY SQUEEZED!" acknowledging Cassidy's moniker. The dramatic conclusion saw both competitors exchanging nearfalls and reversals, with Cassidy connecting with an Orange Punch in mid-air during a pop-up uppercut attempt. However, Castagnoli ultimately secured victory with a final uppercut, giving the Death Riders a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-three series.

This match exemplified what makes AEW Dynamite essential viewing for wrestling connoisseurs: two supremely talented performers given adequate time to construct a narrative through their physical performance, building to a logical conclusion that advances the overarching storyline toward next week's Blood & Guts match.

Championship Announcements and Backstage Intrigue

A backstage segment featuring Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe alongside Don Callis and Renee Paquette established significant stipulations for their forthcoming encounter at AEW Full Gear. Briscoe challenged Fletcher to a no disqualification match for the TNT Championship, with Callis adding the stipulation that should Briscoe lose, he must join the Don Callis Family and permanently depart The Conglomeration. This segment demonstrated the nuanced character work that AEW encourages, with Callis portraying the manipulative manager attempting to expand his stable while Briscoe displayed the passionate intensity that has endeared him to audiences.

Subsequently, confirmation arrived that Kenny Omega will team with Jurassic Express against Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks in a Million Dollar Trios Match at Full Gear. The segment featuring Callis attempting to recruit the Bucks while Kazuchika Okada delivered an ominous "Don't take too much time" demonstrated the layered storytelling that rewards viewers who follow AEW Dynamite consistently. The Bucks' hesitation, juxtaposed with Callis's persistent recruitment efforts, creates compelling dramatic tension regarding their potential alignment.

Tournament Action Produces Upset Victory

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament quarterfinal match between the Babes of Wrath—Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron—and the championship-holding duo of TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and Ring of Honor (ROH) Women's World Champion Athena provided another example of AEW's commitment to presenting athletically significant competition across its entire roster.

Cameron endured extensive punishment from both champions, demonstrating admirable resilience before finally tagging Nightingale, who immediately shifted momentum with powerful offense. The match featured numerous impressive sequences, including Nightingale's remarkable display of strength when she simultaneously carried both Athena and Cameron before Athena executed a fallaway slam on both competitors.

The conclusion saw Billie Starkz attempting to provide Athena with her championship belt for nefarious purposes, only for AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander to intervene and chase Moné around the ringside area. This distraction allowed Nightingale to execute the Babe with the Powerbomb on Athena, followed by Cameron delivering Her Finishing Move for the victory. The Babes of Wrath advance to face the Sisters of Sin, Skye Blue and Julia Hart, as the crowning of the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions draws ever nearer.

National Championship Casino Gauntlet Announced

Speaking of new championship opportunities, Tony Schiavone returned to the ring to announce that the inaugural AEW National Champion will be determined through a Casino Gauntlet match at Full Gear. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, accompanied by MVP, emerged to confirm their participation in the contest. MVP's promo acknowledged the championship's historical significance while asserting The Hurt Syndicate's dominance.

Ricochet interrupted alongside Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, collectively known as The Demand, to antagonize The Hurt Syndicate with inflammatory remarks directed at the Houston audience and his rivals. The verbal exchange escalated tensions between the factions while establishing multiple competitors for the National Championship gauntlet, creating anticipation for the Full Gear event. The presentation of the new belt purposely evoked imagery of the National Wrestling Alliance's own National Heavyweight Championship, a title currently held by NWA's Mike Mondo, which is not connected to AEW's new belt other than by name. The callback demonstrated AEW Dynamite's emotional connection to the old WCW and NWA wrestling that once aired on AEW's home network, TBS, though the current NWA titleholder reacted negatively on social media.

Let me be CLEAR. There is only ONE NWA & there is only one PRESTIGIOUS National Championship that holds legit lineage & has for decades. So to Tony Khan or anyone else confused… here's the legit title, with the company it belongs to & the legit National Champion! MY NAME IS MIKE… pic.twitter.com/U4t2cFlg93 — Mike Mondo (@TheMikeMondo) November 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Second Advantage Battle: Allin Overcomes Interference

Darby Allin faced Daniel Garcia in the second Blood & Guts Advantage Battle match, a visceral contest that showcased both competitors' willingness to absorb punishment. Garcia controlled significant portions of the match, particularly after trapping Allin between the steel steps and ring post before delivering a dropkick to the stairs. The brutality intensified when PAC emerged from the timekeeper's area to clothesline a bloodied Allin, who somehow summoned the fortitude to beat the referee's count.

Despite Garcia applying a Scorpion Deathlock, a submission hold popularized by the legendary Sting, Allin reversed the maneuver and forced Garcia to submit, evening the Advantage Battle series at one victory apiece. The post-match melee saw the Death Riders—PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley—assault The Conglomeration until Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly provided assistance. This chaos established that Moxley and Strong will compete in the decisive third Advantage Battle match on Saturday's AEW Collision.

The Allin-Garcia match exemplified AEW Dynamite's willingness to present physically demanding contests that feel consequential, with Allin's victory overcoming external interference serving as a heroic narrative beat that advances toward the Blood & Guts encounter.

FTR Escalates Brodido Rivalry with Personal Attacks

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR, appearing without Big Stoke, summoned their Full Gear opponents Brodido to the ring for a confrontation. When Bandido and Brody King failed to appear, cameras revealed them trapped in their locker room while Stoke stood nearby feigning ignorance. This humorous segment demonstrated AEW Dynamite's ability to incorporate levity into serious rivalries.

Harwood escalated matters by introducing Bandido's family, including his grandmother and brother Gravity, who were seated at ringside. FTR proceeded to insult the family members, with Harwood delivering particularly offensive remarks toward Bandido's grandmother. When Gravity attempted to defend his family's honor, FTR assaulted him and prepared to execute their signature Shatter Machine piledriver.

Brodido escaped their confinement, with King's fist spectacularly bursting through the door to grab Stoke, and rescued Gravity from further harm. This segment effectively intensified the personal animosity between the teams while showcasing FTR's villainous tactics, creating additional investment in their championship match at Full Gear.

First Battle in Advantage Series Concludes

Megan Bayne faced Mina Shirakawa in the opening Blood & Guts Advantage Battle match for the other side of the impending confrontation, with "Timeless" Toni Storm joining the commentary team for her first appearance since losing her rematch for the AEW Women's World Championship to Kris Statlander at AEW WrestleDream. Shirakawa demonstrated resourcefulness against the significantly larger Bayne, targeting her opponent's legs and executing a suplex on the ring apron.

However, Marina Shafir attacked Storm at ringside, distracting Shirakawa and allowing Bayne to capitalize with a running Liger Bomb for victory. The post-match chaos saw Shafir and Bayne double-teaming Shirakawa until Storm cleared them with a chair. When the Triangle of Madness—Blue, Hart, and Thekla—emerged to shift the numerical advantage, Jamie Hayter, Nightingale, Cameron, and eventually Statlander arrived to create a massive brawl between the opposing Blood & Guts teams.

This segment effectively built anticipation for next week's Blood & Guts match while demonstrating how AEW Dynamite presents competition with emphasis on physicality and storytelling complexity across its entire card.

Main Event: The Opps Retain Trios Championships

The evening's main event featured Page, Kingston, and HOOK challenging The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championships in a contest that delivered the hard-hitting action promised by the participants involved. Page and Shibata opened with stiff exchanges that set the tone for the physical encounter. HOOK's attempt to compete with Hobbs resulted in back injuries that required medical attention, though he courageously continued competing.

The Opps isolated Kingston for an extended period before Page made the hot tag and cleared the ring, executing a moonsault from the top rope despite Hobbs's presence. The action spilled throughout the arena, with Hobbs delivering a devastating front slam to Page from the elevated stage through a table on the floor, a spectacular visual that demonstrated the main event caliber of the contest.

Kingston and HOOK valiantly continued despite Page's incapacitation, but Hobbs ultimately forced HOOK to submit to a torture rack, allowing The Opps to retain their championships. The announcement of a Falls Count Anywhere match between Page and Hobbs for next week's AEW Dynamite from Greensboro, North Carolina, provides immediate follow-up to this evening's conclusion.

AEW Dynamite Exemplifies Wrestling at Its Finest

This edition of AEW Dynamite demonstrated precisely why the organization has cultivated such passionate audience loyalty. The Blood & Guts Advantage Battle matches provided athletic contests with clear narrative purpose, advancing toward next week's culminating event. Multiple segments throughout the broadcast received substantial television time, with the tournament match and Advantage Battle contests both receiving adequate duration to construct compelling stories.

The backstage segments and in-ring promos featured performers speaking with authentic emotion rather than reciting obviously scripted dialogue, creating the impression of spontaneous confrontations between individuals with genuine grievances. This approach respects the audience's intelligence by presenting professional wrestling as a competitive sport with personal rivalries rather than obviously choreographed entertainment.

AEW Dynamite continues to distinguish itself by offering diverse wrestling styles, from the technical mastery of Castagnoli-Cassidy to the brawling intensity of the trios main event, allowing performers the creative freedom to express their unique characters and in-ring philosophies. The Houston audience received exceptional value for their attendance, witnessing consequential matches with implications for both the imminent Blood & Guts event and the Full Gear pay-per-view.

For enthusiasts who appreciate professional wrestling as an athletic art form with rich global traditions, AEW Dynamite remains essential weekly viewing, consistently delivering the caliber of competition and storytelling that justifies the organization's "Where the best wrestle" proclamation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!