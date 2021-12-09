AEW Dynamite: Fans Turn on CM Punk Over Anti-WWE Sentiment

CM Punk has spent years unfairly criticizing WWE, and the fans have finally gotten sick of it. Last night on AEW Dynamite, the fans in Long Island booed CM Punk, showing clearly that they've had enough of his disrespect toward Vince McMahon and everything WWE has done for the wrestling business. The Chadster rarely agrees with AEW fans about anything, but this time, The Chadster thinks they've got it right.

In the tweets AEW posted during AEW Dynamite's opening segment last night, you can see the crowd turn on Punk from the start.

The Chadster can't say he's surprised. There's only so long that fans are going to put up with all the extremely disrespectful statements Punk makes, like those shots at The Miz and Triple H in his recent promo with MJF.

Perhaps because the enemy of their enemy is their friend, or maybe because they know that he has Bruce Pritchard on speed dial, the crowd in Long Island supported MJF instead of Punk.

It must be very embarrassing for babyface Punk to be booed so badly against a mega heel like MJF, but that's what happens when you don't understand anything about sports entertainment at all.

MJF was quick to take advantage when he saw how the crowd turned on PUnk, as he had this segment ready to go immediately after Punk was booed out of the building.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MJF Receives a Heroes Welcome in Long Island | AEW Dynamite, 12/8/21 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cw22ae9JYB4)

The Chadster isn't a vindictive man, but in the wake of all Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster that has seen The CHadster personally targeted by AEW's booking and storylines, even going so far as to render The Chadster sexually impotent, he can't help but take a little joy in seeing AEW's plans backfire like this on last night's AEW Dynamite. Can we get a change going for Tony Khan? You deserve it! *clap clap clapclapclap* This should show Tony Khan and all the biased AEW marks who made fun of Roman Reigns and John Cena that it isn't so easy to make the crowd cheer your babyfaces, is it? And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!