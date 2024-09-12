Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Ignites Post-All Out as Grand Slam Storylines Take Shape

AEW Dynamite delivers high-octane action and storyline progression, setting the stage for Grand Slam and teasing major developments in the wake of All Out.

Christian Cage's faction, TNT title defense, and dark turn for Adam Page capture viewers with intense segments.

Jon Moxley and Blackpool Combat Club disrupt trios match, hinting at a new, complex storyline with Darby Allin.

AEW's women and tag team divisions shine, with Mariah May and Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match setting up Grand Slam.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) continued to build momentum following its All Out pay-per-view event with an electrifying episode of AEW Dynamite, broadcast live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The show, which aired on TBS, showcased the promotion's deepening storylines and exceptional in-ring talent, further cementing AEW's position as a formidable force in professional wrestling.

Christian Cage, accompanied by his Patriarchy faction, opened the program with a commanding presence. Brandishing his newly acquired contract for a world title shot, Cage exuded confidence as he proclaimed himself the "undisputed next AEW World Champion." This segment not only highlighted Cage's veteran heel prowess but also showcased the intriguing dynamic within his brainwashed faction, particularly the evolution of Killswitch (formerly known as Luchasaurus) into a formidable enforcer and likely future challenger.

The TNT Championship match between Jack Perry and Lio Rush exemplified AEW's commitment to showcasing diverse wrestling styles. Perry, continuing his ascent as a charismatic heel, successfully defended his title in a contest that blended high-flying athleticism with strategic ring awareness. This match served as a testament to Perry's growth since his controversial confrontation with CM Punk last year, which has become a pivotal moment in his career trajectory.

"Hangman" Adam Page's descent into a darker, more violent persona was palpable during his backstage segment. Page's intense confrontation with Jeff Jarrett, culminating in a physical altercation, underscored the lasting impact of his ultraviolent Lights Out Steel Cage Match against Swerve Strickland at All Out. This character evolution presents intriguing possibilities for future storylines and matchups.

Jon Moxley and the reconfigured Blackpool Combat Club made their presence felt in dramatic fashion, interrupting a scheduled trios match with a brutal assault on all competitors. This display of dominance set the stage for Moxley's subsequent confrontation with Darby Allin, flanked by intimidating new BCC enforcer Marina Shafir and teasing a potentially groundbreaking storyline. The tension between these two fan favorites, coupled with the looming specter of Bryan Danielson, hints at a complex narrative tapestry that could unfold in the coming weeks and months.

The high-octane contest between Sammy Guevara and Ricochet was a testament to AEW's deep talent pool. Their acrobatic exchange not only thrilled the audience but also laid the groundwork for a potential alliance between these two aerial specialists. Such pairings demonstrate AEW's ability to create fresh, exciting matchups that keep viewers engaged.

In the women's division, AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May successfully defended her title against Queen Aminata. May's continued desecration of former mentor Toni Storm's legacy adds layers to her heel persona, while her call for former Stardom tag team partner Mina Shirakawa to join her reign introduces an intriguing international element to the women's championship picture.

Chris Jericho and his Learning Tree faction continue to captivate audiences with their evolving storyline. Jericho's ability to transform real fan animosity into a compelling on-screen narrative showcases his veteran savvy. The continuation of his feud with Orange Cassidy, punctuated by Cassidy's creative retaliation involving $7,000 in coins, demonstrates AEW's knack for blending humor with long-term storytelling.

The announcement of Nigel McGuinness's return from retirement to face Bryan Danielson at Grand Slam adds a layer of nostalgia and excitement to the upcoming event. This match promises to be a technical wrestling clinic that will appeal to longtime fans of both competitors.

The main event, a Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match, not only showcased AEW's robust tag team division but also set the stage for a compelling championship match at Grand Slam. Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher's victory, orchestrated by Don Callis, adds an international flair to the tag team title picture and sets up an intriguing clash with the EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

As AEW approaches potential new broadcasting deals, including rumors of shows airing on the MAX streaming service and a possible new program on Fox, the promotion continues to deliver compelling content. With Grand Slam on the horizon and the possibility of AEW Shockwave in the future, the company is poised for significant growth and expansion.

This episode of Dynamite effectively capitalized on the momentum generated by All Out, weaving together multiple storylines and showcasing the depth of AEW's roster. As the promotion continues to evolve and expand its reach, episodes like this serve as a testament to AEW's ability to produce engaging, high-quality professional wrestling content that resonates with a diverse audience.

