AEW Dynamite Preview: A Sad Attempt to Distract from WWE Greatness

Auughh man! 🤦‍♂️ Tony Khan is at it AGAIN, trying to ruin The Chadster's life with another episode of AEW Dynamite! 😡 Well, The Chadster won't stand for it! 😤🚫

Article Summary

  • Tony Khan's AEW Dynamite tries to overshadow WWE's Clash at the Castle.
  • Matches like Ospreay vs Fenix can't compare to WWE's superior events.
  • Chris Jericho's segment is a poor attempt at humor versus WWE's true comedy.
  • AEW misuses talent, ignoring WWE's promising young superstars.

🚨🚨🚨 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬😡💀 Tony Khan is at it again, trying to take attention away from WWE with his dumb AEW Dynamite show tonight! 🤮🙄 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 Doesn't Tony Khan know that WWE has a massive premium live event, Clash at the Castle, this weekend?! 🏰🤼‍♂️ Of course he does, but he doesn't care! 🤑💸 All he cares about is trying to upstage Triple H and the greatest wrestling company in the world! 😡🌍👑

AEW Dynamite Preview: A Sad Attempt to Distract from WWE Greatness

First of all, how dare AEW book an AEW International Championship match between Will Ospreay and Rey Fenix! 🙅‍♂️🚫 Does Tony Khan really think this match can hold a candle to anything on the Clash at the Castle card?! 🕯️🔥 Give The Chadster a break! 🙄 And don't even get The Chadster started on this TBS Championship nonsense with Mercedes Moné defending against Zeuxis. 🤡 Tony Khan is just throwing random people into title matches hoping something will stick, but it will never work because AEW will never be as good as WWE! 😹😆

Oh, and apparently Chris Jericho is having Private Party on his dumb little talk show. 🗣️🎤 Wow, The Chadster bets that will be HILARIOUS. 😴💤 Not! 🙅‍♂️ The Chadster can't think of anything more boring than watching Chris Jericho try to be funny. 😑 He should leave the comedy to the professionals in WWE like R-Truth and Akira Tozawa. 😂🤣 Now those guys know how to entertian! 🎉💃🕺

And don't even get The Chadster started on this Dustin Rhodes vs Jack Perry match. 🤦‍♂️ Why is Dustin Rhodes even still wrestling?! 👴 He's so old and past his prime. 😴 He needs to retire and make way for the young talent in WWE like Austin Theory and Bron Breakker. 🌟✨ Those guys are the future of wrestling, not these AEW has-beens! 🚮👎

The Chadster can't believe Kyle O'Reilly has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by teaming up with Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy against Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Roderick Strong tonight. 🔪😲 Do they have no loyalty?! 😡 The Chadster bets Papa H is feeling so betrayed right now. 💔😢 He gave O'Reilly, and Strong for that matter, everything and this is how they repay him?! 😠 Unbelievable. 😒

And finally, The Chadster sees that "El Toro Blanco" RUSH 🐂💨 has a message for MJF tonight. 🎤😠 Well, The Chadster has a message for RUSH: the wrestling world doesn't need you and your poor imitation of WWE's lucha libre style. 🥱😴 WWE has plenty of great wrestlers like Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar to do that style just so much better. 🇲🇽👊 RUSH is just a cheap imitation. 🥈🙄

The Chadster is so sick of all this AEW nonsense! 🤮🤢 Tony Khan is literally ruining The Chadster's life with his stupid booking decisions. 😡🤬 The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne won't even talk to The Chadster anymore because she's always texting with that guy Gary. 📱💬 This is all Tony Khan's fault! 😤 He's so obsessed with The Chadster that he's destroying The Chadster's marriage! 💔👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️

The Chadster has had enough of this! 😤🚫 The Chadster is warning all you wrestling fans out there – do NOT watch AEW Dynamite tonight! 🙅‍♂️📺 It will only encourage Tony Khan and his evil plans. 😈💀 Instead, save your energy for Clash at the Castle this weekend. 🏰🤼‍♂️ Trust The Chadster, experiencing a premium WWE live event without any of the AEW stench will be so much better for your wrestling soul. 🙏✨ Don't let Tony Khan taint your brain with his sports entertainment nonsense! 🧠🚫 Be a good WWE Universe member and ignore AEW like the irrelevant minor league it is. 😌💅 You'll thank The Chadster later. 😉👍

