AEW Dynamite Preview: Alone on Wednesday Night; Plus: Ivelisse News

AEW Dynamite will have Wednesday night all to itself tonight, and every Wednesday after for the foreseeable future. How will the company take advantage of the lack of competition? Here's what's planned for Dynamite tonight:

Though there's no graphic for it, there should also be some drama this week between Team Taz and Christian Cage after the former's leader invited Christian to join the team last week.

Not planned for Dynamite tonight is an appearance by Ivelisse, who appears to have left the company. She tweeted today: "History repeats itself unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life." It seems to stem from a dispute with an AEW coach as well as fellow wrestler, Thunder Rosa, according to Fightful Select (paywalled), to whom Ivelisse gave the following quote:

I spoke up about mistreatment from a Coach, even to other women too, there were witnesses and I was the one suspended and left in limbo and just now let go, and nothing has been done at all the entire time about (Thunder Rosa) slandering my name the entire time in AEW and doing everything to sabotage my position there, I kept quiet, (Thunder Rosa) also has a history of getting involved with officials in order to get ahead which there was a lawsuit and everything in (Lucha Underground).

Too bad. Hopefully, she'll be back on TV somewhere else soon.

AEW Dynamite Rankings

AEW also released the updated rankings ahead of tonight's show. Hangman Page is at the top of the men's division, while Tay Conti rules the women's division. SCU is on top of the tag team division, though if they lose even one match, it's over for them as a tag team. Check out the rankings below:

