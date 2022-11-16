AEW Dynamite Preview: Lineup for the Last Dynamite Before Full Gear

The Chadster was hoping for a nice, calm week as The Chadster prepares for the biggest event of the holiday season, Survivor Series, happening in less than two weeks, but it looks like Tony Khan is trying to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by holding the AEW Full Gear PPV this weekend, taking away all the attention from WWE! It's exactly what The Chadster has come to expect from Tony Khan, who despite having billions of dollars and control over several sports franchises, is for some reason TOTALLY OBSESSED with The Chadster and willing to dedicate all of his resources to making The Chadster miserable. This is the kind of thing The Chadster is forced to deal with as he simply tries to do his job as a journalist and provide an unbiased view of the happenings of the pro wrestling industry, like writing up this preview for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, which The Chadster can tell you without even watching it will be absolutely terrible. Auughh man! So unfair!

You might think that Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster is limited to televised wrestling programs, but it's much more than that. Tony Khan's vendetta has infiltrated every aspect of The Chadster's life. The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata down the freeway, listening to The Chadster's favorite band, Smashmouth, when he starting thinking about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, when he noticed the car in front of him was going too slow in the left lane. The Chadster honked his horn and flashed his lights, but the car still wouldn't move. The Chadster was getting frustrated, and as he got closer to the car, he could see that the driver was a large man, taking up the whole driver's seat. The man must have been at least 6'5", and 350 pounds. The Chadster got so angry that he started yelling at the man, and ended up flipping him off. The large man saw this, and got out of his car. The Chadster thought the man was going to fight him, but instead, the man just started walking away. The Chadster was so angry, he got out of his car and chased after the man. The man walked into a nearby convenience store, and The Chadster followed him. The Chadster was so mad, he started throwing things at the man, and ended up hitting him in the head with a can of soup. The man turned around and punched The Chadster in the face, knocking him to the ground. The Chadster got up and ran out of the store, chased by the large man. The Chadster jumped into his car and sped away, leaving the large man behind. The Chadster was so angry, he didn't even notice that he had gotten a flat tire. He had to pull over to the side of the road to change it, and by the time he got back on the freeway, he had missed his exit. The Chadster was so angry. Why did Tony Khan have do all of this to The Chadster?

Anyways, The Chadster supposed he has to tell you about the lineup for AEW Dynamite tonight, so here goes. The biggest and therefore most unfair match of the night will see Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson taking on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. This is sure to be an excellent match, and The Chadster is predicting that Jericho and Guevara will come out on top. Also on the card, Ethan Page will be taking on Bandido in a semifinal match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. The Chadster is predicting that Bandido will win this match and go on to the finals, since he recently signed with AEW and Tony Khan probably wants to rub it in The Chadster's face that he acquired another top talent. In the AEW Interim Women's World Championship Eliminator Match, Toni Storm will be taking on Anna Jay, who replaces The Bunny. If Anna Jay wins, she'll get a future title shot, but The Chadster doubts that will happen as Storm will want to look strong going into Full Gear. In another match, Death Triangle will face Top Flight and AR Fox, with Death Triangle definitely winning that one.

Matches are bad enough, but Tony Khan is trying to entertain fans and persecute The Chadster in other ways too. Before Anthony Bowens takes on Swerve Strickland in singles competition, The Acclaimed will unveil their new music video, "A Hand for a Hand." We'll also hear promos from MJF, Jon Moxley, Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, and and Saraya, who will likely put over how great she is and how much she hates The Chadster. The Chadster is so angry right now. He can't believe Tony Khan is doing this to him. The Chadster's lead-up to Survivor Series is completely ruined because of this, and it's all Tony Khan's fault.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster at all, you won't tune in to watch it.

