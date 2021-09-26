AEW Dynamite Preview: Miro vs. Guevara, Cole vs. Jungle Boy, and More

Following the massive four-hour AEW Grand Slam that took place on both AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage last week, AEW is headed to Rochester, New York for a live episode of Dynamite and a taped episode of Rampage on September 29th. Here's the card for that show as it stands on Sunday morning.

TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Sammy Guevara

Miro has spent weeks beating up Fuego del Sol to build this feud with Sammy Guevara, culminating in the epic yeeting of the luchadore off the stage at AEW Rampage Grand Slam last week. Guevara is an incredibly athletic and charismatic performer destined for greatness in AEW. Miro, on the other hand, is on a roll and not ready to drop the belt yet, since a dominant run like his should be broken on a big PPV stage with a longer buildup. Could this be the week when AEW finally brings in CJ Perry to help out her husband?

Dante Martin and Matt Sydal vs. Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson

AEW has been teasing a slow burn Cody Rhodes heel turn ever since he got that awful neck tattoo. The crowd has nearly fully turned on Cody by this point, and after Malakai Black spit corruption all over Cody's face at Grand Slam, it seems like only a matter of time before Rhodes goes full-blown heel. We don't know if it will happen this week, but Cody will literally be surrounded by hapless babyfaces in the ring on Wednesday, all of whom would be perfect victims of an Evil Cody debut.

Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay

For once, four women will wrestle on an episode of Dynamite instead of just two. Of course, it will happen in one tag team match, but facts are facts. Expect this match to lead to a large faction brawl between the Dark Order and the Hardy Family Office, which will lead to more teasing of a Dark Order breakup… which would be the perfect setup for a returning Hangman Page to reunite the group. Just saying.

Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole

Jungle Boy is a homegrown AEW star that everyone has been saying will be the future of the company since the company started. Adam Cole was the top star of AEW's rival NXT that recently defected. An Adam Cole loss seems highly unlikely this early in his AEW career, but at the same time, Jungle Boy is developing a reputation as a babyface who can't win a big match. An upset victory here would help Jungle Boy a lot and, due to his heel character, wouldn't really hurt Cole, especially with all the chances for interference from the large factions supporting each man.

After AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday, AEW Rampage will air on Friday, and there's already one match booked for that show: Jack Evans vs. Orange Cassidy in a hair vs. hair match.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesdays at 8PM Eastern on TNT, and AEW Rampage airs at 10PM Eastern on TNT on Fridays. Both shows can be watched via an AEW Plus subscription on the Fite TV app for viewers outside the United States or with a VPN account that can make them appear to be outside the United States.

