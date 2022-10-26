AEW Dynamite: Preview the Show That Ruined The Chadster's Entire Day

Oh, will you look at that. Here The Chadster is just trying to make it through his week during hump day, the most disrespectful day of the week, and along comes AEW Dynamite to RUIN EVERYTHING for The Chadster! WWE Crown Jewel is coming up in Saudi Arabia soon, and the entire wrestling world should be focused on this enormous global event. But instead, AEW and its billionaire owner, Tony Khan, are out here trying to mess with The Chadster's head and steal all the attention with another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan, why can't you let WWE ever have anything nice without trying to overshadow them? It's just so unfair!

The Chadster was at the grocery store earlier today, and as he was reaching for a delicious jar of soup, he started thinking about the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Suddenly, The Chadster's mind was filled with images of Tony Khan and his billionaire friends laughing and having a good time while The Chadster suffers. The Chadster's grip on the soup loosened, and the jar fell to the ground and spilled all over the floor. The Chadster just stood there in shock, surrounded by the broken pieces of the jar and the spilled soup. He couldn't believe that Tony Khan's evil machinations had ruined his grocery-shopping experience. The Chadster vowed to never watch AEW Dynamite again.

And it didn't end there. Eventually, The Chadster got another can of soup and he had to pay for the one that Tony Khan caused him to break. Then he took the soup home and was trying to eat it for lunch when Tony Khan struck once again. The Chadster was just sitting down to enjoy a nice bowl of soup when his wife Keighleyanne came into the room and asked if she could watch AEW Dynamite with him tonight. The Chadster's blood boiled. He couldn't believe that Keighleyanne would even suggest such a thing. She knows how much The Chadster hates AEW, and yet she still wants to watch their horrible show. The Chadster threw his soup at the wall in frustration and stormed out of the room. He can't believe that Tony Khan's evil schemes have ruined his marriage. The Chadster is never going to forgive Tony Khan for this.

So as you can see, tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite hasn't even aired yet and it has already ruined The Chadster's entire day, and probably his entire week. And now The Chadster still has to watch the show because the vindictive Ray Flook, who is The Chadster's boss, is in cahoots with Tony Khan and is probably on the AEW payroll, which is why he cruelly assigns The Chadster to cover AEW Dynamite every week. But The Chadster, who prides himself on his commitment to unbiased, objective wrestling journalism, will not be defeated by Ray Flook and Tony Khan, so The Chadster will do his job and tell you what's planned for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

As usual, Tony Khan sent the UNSOLICITED PICS to The Chadster's inbox, which The Chadster thinks ought to clue you into what to expect from AEW Dynamite tonight:

Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! The Chadster was totally disgusted when he opened his inbox and saw these images. So to recap, there are six segments advertised for Dynamite tonight…

Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW Championship Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara Jamie Hayter vs. Riho FTR vs. Swerve in Out Glory for a shot at the tag team titles Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta MJF speaks

…and if The Chadster knows Tony Khan, he will probably add more just to cheese The Chadster off. AEW Dynamite aires tonight at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster at all, you won't watch it.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, wrestling