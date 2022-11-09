AEW Dynamite Preview: Title Tournament, Moxley, MJF, Saraya, More

Auughh man! So unfair! Before The Chadster provides his extremely unbiased preview of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Chadster has been made to look like a fool once again, and it's all thanks to Tony Khan and his personal vendetta against The Chadster! Earlier today, The Chadster praised new Twitter owner Elon Musk for doing the right thing by granting WWE and "official" Twitter checkmark but not AEW, proving once and for all that WWE is the best AEW is nothing more than a vehicle for Tony Khan's sick obsession with The Chadster.

How Elon Musk Literally Stabbed The Chadster and All WWE Fans in the Back

But it turns out that no matter how rich you are, you can never have enough money, because now The Chadster can conclusively say that Elon Musk must be on Tony Khan's payroll because he took away WWE's "official status" after The Chadster published his report, and then, to cover the whole thing up, he canceled the entire "official" verification process and said that the only way to be verified is to pay $8 a month to Twitter, which leaves AEW looking just as official as WWE. The Chadster is so cheesed off by this, it's already ruined his day, and he hasn't even watched tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite tonight!

The Chadster was minding his own business, taking a leisurely stroll to the corner store to buy a four-pack of White Claw seltzer for tonight's festivities, when he stepped in a big pile of steaming doggie doo doo. Of course, The Chadster knows that it wasn't actually Tony Khan's dog that decided to relieve itself on the sidewalk, but The Chadster can't help but feel that this is just another example of how Tony Khan is out to ruin his life. The Chadster was so mad, he didn't even bother to clean his shoe off before going into the store, and he's now walking around with a big brown smudge on the side of his sneaker. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! Now you owe The Chadster forty bucks for a new pair of Skechers!

A Very Unfair Lineup for Tonight's Episode of AEW Dynamite

So as you can see, The Chadster is already in a bad mood going into tonight, and now, thanks to his editor Ray Flook being in cahoots with Elon Musk and Tony Khan in their mission to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, The Chadster is being forced to tell you about what's happening on AEW Dynamite tonight for this preview, which The Chadster considers to be extremely disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything Triple H has ever done for it.

So how does Tony Khan plan to punish The Chadser with tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite? First of all, AEW is kicking off a new World Championship Eliminator Tournament that will conclude at Full Gear, and the first match is Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. The Acclaimed and FTR will team up to face Swerve in Our Glory and The Gunns. Crowd favorite Jamie Hayter will go one-on-one with Skye Blue. And The American Dragon Bryan Danielson will take on Sammy Guevara. We'll also hear from Jon Moxley and MJF, and Britt Baker and Saraya will come face-to-face in an interview with Tony Schiavone.

AEW Dynamite Photo Gallery

Here is a series of UNSOLICITED PICS Tony Khan sent The Chadster to trigger him with thoughts about tonight's AEW Dynamite:

32 Things The Chadster Would Rather Do Than Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight

The Chadster is absolutely disgusted to hear about that lineup and think about the fact that The Chadster will have to suffer through two hours of this and more on AEW Dynamite tonight. There are a lot of things The Chadster would rather do than watch AEW, and here are thirty-two of them:

Get a root canal without anesthesia Go on a date with Ronda Rousey Listen to a Donald Trump speech Watch the Chadster's least favorite movie, Fifty Shades of Grey Get a Brazilian wax Go skydiving without a parachute Spend an entire day with The Chadster's mother-in-law Sit in traffic for eight hours Stand in line at the DMV for eight hours Get a colonoscopy Go on a date with Becky Lynch Wrestle Brock Lesnar Get punched in the face by Mike Tyson Be locked in a room with Ray Flook and listen to him talk about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for twelve hours straight Go on a date with Alexa Bliss Watch the entire Twilight Saga Go through The Chadster's least favorite holiday, Valentine's Day Get a paper cut and then pour lemon juice on Eat a habanero pepper Go on a date with Rhea Ripley Stick his hand in a blender Have a conversation with AEW President Tony Khan Go on a date with Asuka Drink milk that's been expired for two weeks Watch the Super Bowl with The Chadster's father-in-law Go on a date with Bianca Belair Get his wisdom teeth removed again Go on a date with Carmella Go on a date with Bayley Go on a date with Sami Zayn Spend an entire day with The Chadster's father Have The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne find out about all the wrestlers he wants to go on dates with

How to Watch Tonight's Show

The Chadster would rather do ANY of those things than watch AEW Dynamite tonight, but sadly, The Chadster does not have a choice. So please join The Chadster in suffering through two hours of AEW Dynamite tonight on TNT at 8/7c. And remember, if you're not watching WWE then you're wrong.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, wrestling