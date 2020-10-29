AEW Dynamite Recap – Eric Bischoff Appears at Inner Circle Town Hall

On AEW Dynamite last night, Eric Bischoff crashed the Inner Circle Town Hall with some tough questions for Chris Jericho and MJF. We'll tell you all about it right here in part two of The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition covering AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Tonight is a special Halloween Havoc episode of NXT, and we're just two weeks away from AEW Full Gear.

AEW Dynamite Recap for October 28th, 2020 Part 2

Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzales host the Inner Circle Town Hall from a desk on the stage. Tony introduces Jericho and the Inner Circle, who come to the ring, where there are two chairs set up. Jake Hager isn't there because he has a Bellator fight. The crowd loudly finishes the chorus of Judas in My Mind after the music stops. Then Dasha introduces MJF, who comes out without Wardlow, who I guess is still licking his wounds from losing to Hangman Page earlier.

Dasha introduces Luchasaurus to ask the first question. He asks MJF how he can contribute to the Inner Circle's earning potential and ensure their financial prosperity. MJF shows a graph on the screen which he claims financial analysts came up with, showing a ton of growth if MJF joins the Inner Circle.

Britt Baker and Reba ask the next question. Reba fawns over Jericho, having a nice smile like the Trump lady. Britt shoves her out of the way and asks Jericho how he feels about MJF's poor track record with friendships in AEW. Jericho says he's not a dipshit like Cody, and he hasn't let MJF in on all their secrets. Plus, if MJF turns on them, they'll knock MJF's teeth down his throat. MJF says he would never do that. They're just gonna get rich and win titles together.

Peter Avalon asks the next question. He asks if he can join the Inner Circle—the Inner Circle laugh.

The next question is from "Mr. Eric B of Cody, Wyoming. It's Eric Bischoff. The crowd chants "Eric B." Bischoff has a multi-part question. He quotes JFK and asks MJF: what can you do for the Inner Circle? MJF has a one-word answer: friendship. The crowd boos. Bischoff says most people would consider MJF to be a complete package, so what it is is he believes the Inner Circle can do for him. MJF says there's one dent in his armor: he's not the best team player. But he believes that when he joins the Inner Circle, he can learn how to be. Bischoff says he's worked with Jericho for many years, and Jericho is a primadonna. Jericho starts talking back to Bischoff, and Tony tells him to shut up because Bischoff has the floor. Does AEW think this is Saturday Night Live, and they need to do full parodies of the presidential debates? Stick to what you're good at, AEW: wrestling and musicals!

Bischoff says MJF possesses the same primadonna characteristics. Won't he and Jericho just end up killing each other? MJF flips out about how he's being treated, but Jericho tells him to answer the question. How do the Inner Circle know MJF won't stab them in the back. MJF says he has a question for Jericho. He's been checking every box for the Inner Circle for weeks, and last week, he gave Jericho the best segment of his career. He wants to know: what hasn't he done? Jericho says MJF hasn't beat Jericho. But Jericho is gonna give him a chance at Full Gear. They'll fight one on one at Full Gear, and if MJF wins, Jericho will allow him to join the Inner Circle.

MJF says this is the biggest opportunity of his life, and he won't take it for granted. He'll do anything to win. Jericho says he'll expect nothing less. MJF makes it clear he'll do "anything." Ortiz grabs the mic and says he and Sammy don't want MJF in the Inner Circle. Even if Jericho is entertaining this, he has no shot with them. He challenges MJF and Wardlow to a match next week on Dynamite and says MJF won't make it to the PPV. Santana, it should be noted, is wearing the jacket MJF gave him.

Taz cuts a pre-recorded promo talking about Will Hobbs. Taz wants him on Team Taz. The clock is ticking, and Hobbs needs to decide if he's gonna join soon. Orange Cassidy comes to the ring with Best Friends. Dynamite takes a commercial break, and then Cody comes out.

Orange Cassidy vs. Cody – TNT Championship Match

This is a lumberjack match… or a super spreader event. It depends on whether anyone here has a cough.

They feel each other out for a bit and then end up both outside. The lumberjacks do not throw them back in, but Best Friends do the hug. They also catch Orange Cassidy when he falls backward. Cody tries the same thing a minute later. They do catch him, but then they drop him. Cody shoves Trent.

After a little more action in the ring, Dynamite takes a commercial break. It's picture-in-picture, but I can't pay attention to those no matter how hard I try, so I just pretend it's not happening. After the break, all of the lumberjacks are brawling with each other. Oops! Maybe I should have paid attention! Cody superplexes Cassidy out of the ring onto the crowd of wrestlers, who stop brawling to gently catch them. JR does it best to sell landing on the crowd as even worse than landing on the mat, bless his heart.

Some more wrasslin, and then Cassidy hits his signature offense: stundog millionaire, diving DDT, Beach Break. But Cody kicks out. Dark Order distracts the ref, and John Silver runs in and kicks Cassidy. Cassidy falls on the ropes, and Arn Anderson decks him. Cody (who theoretically didn't see the kick but probably did see the punch) hits Crossroads and pins him.

Winner: Cody

Chaos breaks out as everyone brawls, but Cody and Arn leave with the belt. Darby Allin is seen watching all of this from the stands. He faces Cody at Full Gear. Dynamite takes another commercial break.

