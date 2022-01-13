AEW Dynamite: Sammy Guevara Hangs Onto Interim TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara defeated Daniel Garcia to retain the Interim TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite last night in a match so good, The Chadster will be unable to have sex with his wife until 2023. The win puts Guevara on track for a title unification match with TNT Champion Cody Rhodes whenever Rhodes returns.

Though Guevara picked up the win, and was handed the interim title by Jim Crockett, 2Point0 was on hand for a post-match attack, which was fended off by Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. However, tensions between Jericho and Kingston only escalated from there, with AEW Dynamite going off the air as Jericho and Kingston threatened to fight each other. A heel turn is in the cards for one of these two, and judging by the babyface chants for Kingston, Jericho seems the likely candidate.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Guevara & Garcia Shine Until All Hell Breaks Loose | AEW Dynamite, 1/12/22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2261wXvF8k)

It's clear why the crowd prefers Kingston over Jericho. Though both men work for AEW, it's Jericho who literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back by going to work for his competition. Even AEW fans recognize how unfair it was for Jericho to do that, which is why they're rooting for Kingston in this feud.

Also on AEW Dynamite last night, Dante Martin picked up a win over Powerhouse Hobbs when Jay Lethal intervened to neutralize interference by Team Taz.

As usual, AEW Dynamite this week totally ruined The Chadster's life. The Chadster was so cheesed off after watching this show he couldn't even sleep, so he had to go out to his garage and down a four-pack of White Claw Seltzer. Now The Chadster has a major headache today, and it's all Tony Khan's fault!

