AEW Dynamite Tops Wednesday Cable Ratings; See Highlights Here

AEW Dynamite aired on TBS last night, and it once again topped the cable ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily, bringing in 938,000 viewers and a .32 in the 18-49 demographic. The show took place in Columbus, Ohio, and I happened to be in attendance (I was the one whose kid had a sign that said "Vince McMahon tried to pay me $3 million not to make this sign.") AEW released the top five moments from the show on YouTube, which you can see below.

In the main event match, Chris Jericho defeated Wheeler Yuta to hold onto his spot in an Interim AEW Championship match against Jon Moxley at Quake by the Lake next week. Jericho was the inaugural AEW Champion and lost the belt to Moxley, tried to demonstrate a return to his old persona as "the last survivor of the Hart Dungeon," Lionheart Chris Jericho, and he did a pretty good job. Read about what happened after the match (and AEW Dynamite) ended here.

In the opening match, Jay Lethal got the win over Orange Cassidy in a hard-fought match. At one point during the match, Satnam Singh came out to interfere, and to counter him, the Best Friends did the "two kids in a trenchcoat pretending to be an adult" gag, which was pretty damn funny. This win was good for Lethal, who has had trouble getting one in AEW, coming off his high profile part in Ric Flair's Last Match over the weekend.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter beat Thunderstorm in a tag team match. Hayter got the pin after making Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa look great with her selling all match when Baker pulled Rosa in front of Storm's ass during a running ass attack in the corner. The camera doesn't properly capture how glittery Baker and Hayter's outfits looked in person. Also, while both teams got cheers, the crowd seemed to favor Baker over Thunder Rosa.

The Acclaimed won their Dumpster Match against the Gunn Club in a crowd-pleasing segment that began with the Acclaimed attacking the Gunn Club with garbage cans and taking them out long enough to stop for a rap that referenced Joe Biden's COVID and Vince McMahon's scandal-plagued retirement. The ending of the match saw Max Caster toss one of the Ass Boys into the Dumpster from the top of the AEW Dynamite stage set and then hit a Mic Drop on the other from the same platform through a table. Afterward, they pushed the dumpster off the side of the stage, echoing the last Dumpster Match between the New Age Outlaws and Mick Foley and Terry Funk, which is of course both what everyone wanted and expected to happen.

And finally, Jungle Boy nearly got his hands on Christian Cage after Cage beat Matt Hardy and then tried to give him a Conchairto. When Jungle Boy does finally get his hands on Cage, the crowd is going to go absolutely wild. Lots of people were into the Christian is a Pussy catchphrase that AEW is selling t-shirts of.

To give you an idea of just how loaded AEW Dynamite was last night, the return of the Undisputed Elite, which saw Adam Cole turn on the Young Bucks and Hangman Page come to their rescue, didn't even make the top five moments on AEW's YouTube. Here's how it went down, via Twitter:

Hangman Adam Page just saved the Young Bucks from a potentially brutal assault by Adam Cole and #reDRagon! Are we looking at a potential reunion in the near future?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/CkdisCSG47 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

