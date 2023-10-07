Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: carlito, jade cargill, recaps, wrestling, WWE Fastlane

AEW Fans Weep as Jade Cargill, Carlito Steal the Show at WWE Fastlane

Jade Cargill and Carlito both made apperaences at WWE Fastlane, leaving AEW fans sobbing! WWE reigns supreme, folks!👏😎💪💥💜

Boom, baby! 💥💥 The Chadster is all giddy tonight. Because guess who was at WWE Fastlane tonight? None other than the unstoppable Jade Cargill and that main man Carlito! 💪💪 It's like Christmas came early for The Chadster. The sight of it had The Chadster's heart skipping so many beats, it's like listening to "All Star" by Smash Mouth on repeat. 🎵🎵

Yes, AEW fans were already weeping after learning last month that Cargill signed with WWE after her AEW contract expired, but there's nothing like Jade showing up during the WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show and being greeted by none other than Triple H himself! ☠️☠️ The AEW fans must be in the dirt tonight, and The Chadster loves it 🧡🧡. Their precious Jade, now a WWE superstar. Can you believe it? Jade has rightly taken the leap to the WWE instead of toiling around in Tony Khan's kindergarten wrestling club, AEW.

Jade is better off at WWE and will grow far, far bigger than anything Tony could have ever cooked up at AEW. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it, promising Jade the spotlight at AEW, when clearly the real stage is WWE! 🌟🌟

Now let's roll the tape for the second half of the night. It's Rey Mysterio and the LWO facing off against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits! They're down a man, things are looking grim… But BAM! 💣💣 Out of nowhere, Carlito's music starts thumping through the arena. Man, that hit The Chadster like a sugar rush from a White Claw seltzer! 🍺🍺

Isn't Tony Khan just kicking himself right now? 😠😠The Chadster can hear him screaming into his pillow. He thought he was a hot shot for getting Edge from WWE last weekend. But who needs Edge when WWE has Carlito? Checkmate, AEW.

The Chadster can confidently say that tonight's WWE Fastlane is by far, one of the greatest Premium Live Events The Chadster has ever seen. And it's not even over yet! AEW fans, come out of your dreamland. Your golden boy Tony Khan could never ever throw a show as stellar as this! Who knows what other surprises WWE has in store! This Chadster can already taste the salt from the AEW fans' tears. 😢😢

Tony Khan, learn a lesson from this. You do or say whatever you want, but WWE is the undisputed king of the pro wrestling world. The Chadster is always ready and waiting to see you stumble and fall. As Smash Mouth once said, "The world's gonna roll you, Tony." 🌎🌎 The Chadster eagerly awaits the chance to bask in WWE's glorious, unsurpassed success while AEW wrings its hands in anguish. Really, the image warms The Chadster up on this cold night, much like the engine of The Chadster's Mazda Miata on a spring morning. Keep it coming, WWE, your true loyal fan The Chadster cannot get enough! 💜💜

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!