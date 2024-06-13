Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, Swerve Strickland, wrestling

AEW Goes All In on Swerve Strickland on Dynamite

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland took center stage on Dynamite last night, heading into a highly anticipated bout against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is putting its full weight behind AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland as the company builds towards the highly anticipated AEW x New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this month. On last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, Strickland was featured prominently in both the opening and closing segments, solidifying his position as one of AEW's top homegrown stars.

Strickland, who previously worked in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) but rose to superstardom organically in AEW, has faced criticism in recent weeks for not being featured as prominently as some believe he should be following his title win at AEW Dynasty earlier this year. However, it's important to note that Strickland's path to the championship glory included victories over two decorated legends – Samoa Joe, from whom he won the title, and Christian Cage, whom he defended against at AEW Double or Nothing last month. Additionally, Strickland's pre-title reign career included a lengthy feud with another of AEW's foundational stars, "Hangman" Adam Page.

If there were any lingering doubts about AEW's commitment to Strickland as its top champion, last night's Dynamite should put them to rest. The show opened with Strickland and his manager, Prince Nana, cutting a promo in the ring. Strickland took aim at his Forbidden Door challenger, NJPW's Will Ospreay, praising Ospreay's growth as a performer but questioning whether he has the killer instinct necessary to dethrone him.

Strickland's promo was interrupted by The Elite, AEW's heel authority faction currently embroiled in a Civil War storyline. The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry attempted to recruit Strickland to join them in the upcoming Blood & Guts match, a testament to Strickland's star power and the respect he commands even from his rivals. Strickland declined, affirming his independence and setting the stage for a potential clash with The Elite down the line.

The show closed with an equally impactful segment featuring Strickland and Ospreay. After Ospreay's successful defense of the AEW International Championship against Rey Fenix in a thrilling main event, the NJPW star confronted Strickland at ringside. Ospreay, widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, boldly handed Strickland the contract for their Forbidden Door match, a symbolic gesture signifying the magnitude of their impending clash.

Strickland and Ospreay's face-to-face encounter was electric, with both men exuding confidence and intensity. Strickland asserted his dominance by snatching the AEW World Championship out of Ospreay's hands after it slipped from his grasp. "You're lucky we're still friends," Strickland warned, "because anybody else who'd do this…I'd put them in their grave."

AEW's decision to devote significant time to Strickland on both ends of Dynamite demonstrates the company's unwavering faith in him as its standard-bearer. By showcasing Strickland's verbal prowess, in-ring abilities, and magnetic presence, AEW is presenting him as a multifaceted and formidable champion.

As anticipation builds for Forbidden Door, AEW is wise to capitalize on Strickland's momentum and position him as the face of the company. His organic rise through the ranks, coupled with his undeniable charisma and in-ring on skills, make him the ideal candidate to lead AEW into the future, alongside the company's formidable roster of young stars and established vetarans.

With Strickland at the helm and dream matches like his forthcoming battle with Ospreay on the horizon, AEW is poised to continue its ascent in the world of professional wrestling. Last night's Dynamite made it clear that Swerve Strickland is not just a champion, but a cornerstone of AEW's bright future.

