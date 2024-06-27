Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, wrestling

AEW Looks to Forbidden Door and Beyond with Latest Dynamite

AEW Dynamite sets the stage for Forbidden Door while planting seeds for future storylines. International talent shines as rising stars and champions collide.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has once again demonstrated its commitment to delivering compelling storytelling and international flavor as the company builds towards this weekend's highly anticipated NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. The latest episode of AEW Dynamite, broadcast live from the KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, NY, served as a launching pad not only for the imminent cross-promotional spectacle but also for future narratives that promise to shape the landscape of professional wrestling in the months to come.

From the outset, AEW showcased its ability to weave complex storylines that simultaneously cater to immediate events and long-term booking. The opening segment, featuring former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), Daniel Garcia, and AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, exemplified this multifaceted approach to storytelling.

MJF, initially intent on promoting his upcoming Forbidden Door match against CMLL's Hechicero, found himself in an unexpected dialogue with Buffalo native Daniel Garcia. This interaction not only highlighted Garcia's burgeoning status within AEW but also teased a potential match at the forthcoming All In event at Wembley Stadium. The segment took an intriguing turn with the arrival of Will Ospreay, who proposed a high-stakes match against Garcia for next week's Dynamite, putting both the International and World Championships on the line, assuming Ospreay wins the World title from champion Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door.

This intricate web of interactions serves multiple purposes. It elevates Garcia, a rising star in AEW, by positioning him alongside established main event talents. Simultaneously, it plants the seeds for future rivalries, particularly between MJF and Ospreay, two of the company's most promising young stars. The potential for this rivalry to culminate in a marquee match at All In London or even evolve into a triple threat scenario adds an extra layer of intrigue for fans to anticipate.

The international flavor of the evening continued with a trios match featuring members of the Blackpool Combat Club against Los Ingobernables De Japon (LIJ). This contest not only showcased the in-ring prowess of talents from both AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) but also furthered the storyline between IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and Tetsuya Naito ahead of their Forbidden Door clash. The commentary team went out of their way to describe the origins and importance of LIJ to viewers who might not be familiar with the international wrestling scene and its rich history, an ongoing theme in the run-up to this year's Forbidden Door.

The Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinal match between "Switchblade" Jay White and Rey Fenix further emphasized AEW's commitment to presenting diverse wrestling styles and international talent. White's victory sets the stage for potential future storylines, while the post-match appearance of Christian Cage and the Patriarchy adds another layer of intrigue to the evolving narrative landscape in the tournament as well as the Trios division.

AEW's focus on tag team wrestling was evident in the segment featuring The Acclaimed and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. The announcement of a six-man tag match at Forbidden Door, with the surprise inclusion of NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi, demonstrates AEW's ability to create exciting cross-promotional matchups that appeal to a broad spectrum of wrestling fans. The Acclaimed will be joined by Tanahashi in facing the Young Bucks and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door.

The women's division was not overlooked, with a trios match featuring AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm , Mariah May, and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Mina Shirakawa taking on Saraya, Harley Cameron, and Anna Jay. The post-match tension between Storm and Shirakawa effectively built anticipation for their championship encounter at Forbidden Door. However, fans may have appreciated more than one women's match on the show, an ongoing and valid complaint about the company, though it has improved in recent months with the addition of TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, who also delivered a promo during last night's Dynamite to promote her upcoming bout against NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Sunday's PPV.

Perhaps the most unexpected development of the evening came during Chris Jericho's segment. The revelation that Minoru Suzuki declined Jericho's offer of partnership in favor of challenging for the FTW Championship adds yet another compelling match to the Forbidden Door card while setting up a potential showdown between two legendary figures in professional wrestling.

As AEW Dynamite concluded with a tag team main event featuring AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, the company reinforced its commitment to showcasing top talent while building towards future storylines. The tension between Strickland and Ospreay following their victory sets the stage for their highly anticipated championship match at Forbidden Door.

Last night's episode of AEW Dynamite masterfully balanced the immediate build towards Forbidden Door with long-term storytelling that promises to captivate audiences well beyond this weekend's event. By seamlessly integrating international talent, elevating rising stars, and creating intriguing matchups, AEW continues to position itself as a dynamic force in the world of professional wrestling.

