AEW Postpones New Years Smash for Brodie Lee Tribute Episode

Due to the tragic death of AEW star Brodie Lee that shattered the wrestling industry and fandom this week, Wedensday's episode of AEW Dynamite has been changed from the first part of the two-part New Years Smash event to a show celebrating the life of Lee, whose real name was Jon Huber and who wrestled in WWE under the name Luke Harper.

Tony Khan revealed the change on Twitter, writing:

This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we'll celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Mr. Brodie Lee) with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie (-1) & Nolan. #AEW New Year's Smash will now take place across the first 2 weeks of 2021, on January 6 + January 13 on @tntdrama. I'll announce the card for this week's #AEWDynamite Celebration of Mr. Brodie Lee's Life in a moment. Thank you to all who have shared their love for Jon this week. -1's Favorites Team For One Night Only: @CodyRhodes, @orangecassidy & 10 v. Team Taz @youngbucks/@ColtCabana v. Matt Hardy/Private Party Hangman/Silver/Reynolds v. MJF/Santana/Ortiz Anna Jay/Tay Conti v. Dr. Britt Baker/Penelope Lance Archer/Uno/Stu v. Kingston/Butcher/Blade

News of Lee's death broke on Saturday, with his wife stating on Instagram that Lee died "surrounded by loved ones" and from "a non Covid related lung issue." Lee held the TNT Championship in AEW as recently as October, losing it in a dog collar match to Cody Rhodes. Lee's illness is said to have been a closely-guarded secret amongst a select few in AEW, and so his death came as a surprise even to many of his colleagues. Wrestlers and personnel from throughout the wrestling world paid tribute to Lee on social media in the days following his death, setting aside inter-company grudges and ratings wars.