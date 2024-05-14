Posted in: Netflix, NFL, Sports, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Gisele Bundchen, Jeff Ross, netflix, roadt, roast, Tom Brady

Tom Brady Having Roast Regrets: Feeling Deflated Over Impact on Kids

Checking in with The Pivot Podcast, Tom Brady shared his regrets over the Netflix roast, saying that it wasn't good for his kids.

Based on the social media reactions and the streaming numbers that came in, a whole lot of folks had a good time checking out Netflix's Kevin Hart-hosted The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. But based on what Tom Brady had to share on The Pivot Podcast, it sounds like the NFL champ has had some time to think about it, and he's feeling a bit deflated over how some of the jokes about his marriage to/divorce from Gisele Bündchen impacted his children (and Robert Kraft, apparently).

"I liked when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way they affected my kids," Brady revealed during the interview. "It's the hardest part about… like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world." Brady added, "It makes you, in some ways, a better parent going through it. Sometimes you're naive. You don't know. When I signed up for that… I love when people are making fun of me. I always said when I was going through the 'Deflategate' stuff that I watched three things on TV: Premiere League soccer, golf, and comedy shows. Every time I turned on 'SportsCenter,' it was like, 'Are you fucking kidding me?' I just want to laugh. I wanted to do the roast because Jeff Ross became somebody I knew. But you don't see the full picture all the time."

Looking back, Bady noted that the experience was "a good lesson for me as a parent" Bady continued, "I'm going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time, I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun. If we're not laughing about things, we're crying. We should have more fun. What do we love? We love laughing in the locker room. Let's do more of that and love each other and celebrate other people's success."

Tom Brady "Was Having Fun" With Him: Jeff Ross

Brady apparently took issue with one joke "The Roastmaster General" Jeffrey Ross made regarding Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Ross turned his rant to 2000 – when the New England Patriots selected the future seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback during the sixth round of the NFL draft (making him the 199th overall pick). "So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said, 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'" Ross joked.

The livestream cut to the audience, and we could hear the reaction to the knife twist, alluding to Kraft's past headline-grabbing off-the-field activities. As Ross was looking to turn his attention towards Kraft (who was in the audience), Brady – who already wasn't looking too happy – got up to make sure he had Ross's attention. In the clip that's been rumbling around on social media, we see Ross attempt to move on before Brady approaches Ross to whisper (though caught on the mic), "Never say that s**t again." While a lot of folks thought Brady wasn't joking around (us included), Ross shared with Rich Eisen on the latter's show that there was "no way" that Brady was being serious – adding that Brady "was having fun" with him. "Robert Kraft is like a father figure to him. He was just showing his love for Robert Kraft. And Robert Kraft loved it. We had a great talk afterward. He was so happy that I gave him a shoutout and a salute. It was beautiful," Ross added. "I knew he was a roast fan," Ross shared regarding Brady. "He was into it right away, and we made a deal, and then he un-retired, and I held it back until he retired again."

In the following clip from Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, comedian/actress/roast icon Nikki Glaser offered her perspective on what went down and Ross's reaction after his one-on-one with Brady– a reaction that doesn't sound quite in line with how Ross described things on Eisen's show.

