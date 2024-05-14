Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2: Meet Anxiety In A Clip, 3 Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Inside Out 2 have officially gone on sale, and with that, we have a new clip of Anxiety moving in, plus three new posters.

Tickets for Inside Out 2 have officially gone on sale, and with that comes some new posters and a new clip from the film. In terms of an uphill battle, this film might have one of the hardest of the summer since it is the sequel to a movie that often ends up in the top five of all time from a studio where their mediocre is better than other studios' best attempts. Pixar has been in a weird place since 2020, and the pandemic kneecapped the release of Onward. From there, three of the studio's feature films went straight to streaming, and its first return to the big screen, Lightyear, massively underperformed. The narrative around Elemental changed by the end of the summer, but the film didn't have a strong start at the box office and felt like it wasn't as good as it could have been considering the pedigree of the people involved. Now we have Inside Out 2 looking to explore one of the most emotionally complex times of any human being's life: becoming a teenager. Today, we got a clip that shows Anxiety moving in with the other emotions, and there are three new posters, including posters from Fandango and IMAX.

Inside Out 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

