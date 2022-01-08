AEW Rampage: Andrade El Ídolo Wants to Buy Darby Allin from Sting

Could we be looking at a Darby Allin on a Pole match at AEW Revolution this year? On AEW Rampage this week, Andrade El Ídolo expressed interest in taking on the AEW pillar as his new assistant after refusing to believe that "this little kid" and Sting are friends, as Tony Schiavone insisted, and that Allin is not Sting's employee.

Andrade offered to purchase Allin from Sting, telling the Stinger to name his price. Sting has yet to respond.

In other news out of AEW Rampage, Jake Atlas hurt his knee near the end of his match with Adam Cole on the show, leading to an improvised finish. But Atlas claims he won't be out long with the injury, posting on Twitter after the match aired:

I'm so freaking proud of that match. Thank you @AdamColePro for pushing me to give you ME. My knee will be just fine. Thank you guys for your concern. I won't be gone long! ✨ #AEWRampage — 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@JakeAtlasReal) January 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet



Also announced on AEW Rampage this week, as previously reported, due to "medical protocols," Dustin Rhodes will replace his brother Cody in a now-interim TNT Championship match against Sammy Guevara at Battle of the Belts, which airs at 8PM Eastern on TNT tonight. Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year had something to say about that:

In other in-ring action, Hook picked up another win, this time over Aaron Solow on AEW Rampage last night. Ruby Soho and Riho defeated Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter ahead of the AEW Women's Championship match at Battle of the Belts tonight. And in the main event, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz defeated Daniel Garcia and 2point0, though the heels gained the upper hand in a post-match beatdown, forcing Chris Jericho to leave the commentary table to make the save. Watch highlights from the show below:

