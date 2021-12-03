AEW Rampage: Guevara vs. Nese Main Events Very Disrespectful Card

It's Friday night, and what The Chadster would really like to be doing is watching his beloved WWE Smackdown. But no. Thanks to Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, a man who is in cahoots with Tony Khan and supports Tony Khan's mission of ruining The Chadster's life, has taken time out of his busy schedule of owning Joe Rogan fans to demand that The Chadster write up a preview for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, a television show that The Chadster hates with every fiber of his being but nonetheless covers in a completely unbiased way due to The Chadster's well-renowned journalistic integrity. So here's all the horrible matches and segments AEW has advertised for AEW Rampage tonight.

The main event of AEW Rampage tonight will see Sammy Guevara defend his TNT Championship against Tony Nese, a traitor who basically stabbed WWE in the back by signing with AEW, and why? Just because they fired him? So petty.

The Spanish God has been a fighting TNT Champion, but how will @sammyguevara's injured ribs hold up when he defends his title against the Premier Athlete @TonyNese? Tune in TONIGHT on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/d7o0JBYjVR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The Premier Athlete @TonyNese doesn't think @sammyguevara deserves to be TNT Champion and plans to change all that when he challenges the Spanish God for the TNT Title on #AEWRampage TONIGHT at 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/D8EUR5cYXs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Trust The Chadster, that's not all Tony Khan has in store for The Chadster tonight on AEW Rampage. No, Tony Khan wants to make sure that his interesting storylines and entertaining matches really rub salt in The Chadster's wounds, so we'll also see a tag team match between FTR and Pac and Penta of Death Triangle, as Rey Fenix couldn't be at the show due to travel issues. It's so unfair that Tony Khan would try to overshadow WWE with excellent wrestling on the same night Brock Lesnar returns to Smackdown, but that's why Tony Khan has, as Penta would say, cero respect for the wrestling business.

Also booked for AEW Rampage tonight is Jade Cargill in action against Janai Kai. Wasn't two matches enough, Tony? Why are you doing this to The Chadster? What did The Chadster ever do to you?!

Making things worse, AEW released updating rankings today, adding to their sports-based presentation that's just so disrespectful to WWE.

AEW Rampage airs at 10PM Eastern on TNT. Auughh man! So unfair!

