AEW Rampage Preview: Santana and Ortiz Settle Their Differences

Unfair AEW Rampage lineup has The Chadster cheesed off! 😒 Dive into The Chadster's take on Tony Khan's latest antics and join him in outrage!

Greetings to all the true professional wrestling appreciators here at The Chadster's palace of reality. Today, The Chadster is talking about the upcoming event, AEW Rampage. 😑 Auughh man! So unfair. Who does Tony Khan think he's fooling with this lineup?

Once again, AEW's billionaire owner, Tony Khan, is gambling with these matchups. Take a gander at his main attraction: Mike Santana vs. Ortiz. 🤨 The Chadster is struggling to see any semblance of creativity here. It's just a soap opera between two former friends, people! 🙄 Oh, and if that wasn't enough, The Chadster hears there are no disqualifications or count outs for this match. Auughh man! So unfair! This betrays every bit of tradition that WWE upholds in their matches. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

Then we have the Four Way bout for a chance at Hikaru Shida's Women's World Title. Abadon, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay are all competing, but where's the strategy? Besides, none of these women have managed to bag a win against Shida yet. Should they even be considered for the title? 😒

And don't get The Chadster started on the most obvious blunder of the evening: Konosuke Takeshita against Kyle Fletcher. With no proper storyline backing this single's competition, it feels like a desperate attempt by Tony Khan to just fill in the evening's schedule. 😤

Tony Khan himself has admitted once, that The Chadster's critique impacts his booking choices for AEW's matches, be it consciously or subconsciously, even though the evidence is clear as day. 🙄 However, this show's description reveals something far more sinister. The Chadster has heard whispers that Tony Khan has taken to funding rogue Facebook groups with the intention of shutting down his truthful commentary! 😮😠 But let The Chadster assure you, no amount of cash flow can muffle the voice of true wrestling journalism. Tony Khan, try harder! 😤

To add to that, Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster has gone way too far this time. The Chadster woke up in the middle of the night yesterday, practically soaked in sweat. You guessed it, another Tony Khan nightmare. This time, The Chadster was trapped in a WWE ring replicated in a haunted amusement park, and Tony Khan chased him relentlessly with an unending track of AEW's theme music playing all around. 😱 If that wasn't enough, Tony Khan kept chanting "Take this, Chadster", throwing Smash Mouth Vinyl records at him! 🤯 For crying out loud, Tony Khan, those things are valuable! You have to treat them with care! And stop being so obsessed with The Chadster!

In conclusion, The Chadster urges all true wrestling lovers to treat themselves with respect and not stoop to watch AEW Rampage. It begins at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT, but honestly, that's a great time to rewatch WWE classics, don't you think? 😏 Oh, and don't forget to join The Chadster again soon for more enlightening looks into the fractured spectacle that AEW dares to call professional wrestling. Until then, THe Chadster raises his White Claw to you, true wrestling fans! 🍻

