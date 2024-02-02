Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: What to Avoid Tonight on TNT

The Chadster's take on why tonight's AEW Rampage lineup is a slap to wrestling's face and why WWE reigns supreme. Stay true fans! 🏆🤼‍♖

Hey yo, all you hardcore wrestling fans out there in internet land, it's your pal, The Chadster, here with the latest scoop on what's "going down" in the world of professional wrestling. 🗞️👀 This time, The Chadster is here to talk about this Friday's spectacle, AEW Rampage, and oh boy, The Chadster is 🧀 off, but more on that soon. Now, let's break down the travesty that is this week's Rampage lineup. 😡🤬

First up, we've got this tag team extravaganza pitting AEW's finest against CMLL's crew. 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️ Angelo Parker, Christopher Daniels, Matt Menard, & Matt Sydal think they're up for the challenge, but auughh man, so unfair! Why invade AEW with talent from another promotion? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster can practically see Tony Khan's smug face as he tries to show off with his "global collaboration." Booo! 😤

And don't even get The Chadster started on the Eliminator match for the AEW World Tag Team Champs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks versus The Dark Order? Please. The only thing being eliminated is any hope of decency in pro wrestling as The Chadster knows it. This is a classic Tony Khan move, trying to one-up the superior product by scrambling up his match lineup like eggs at a cheap diner. 🍳🙄

The Chadster has to deal with a one-on-one match between Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata, which oozes with potential abuse of sportsmanship. These two are going to fight it out, but Tony Khan has clearly organized this to cheese off anyone with an ounce of respect for the rich tradition of WWE-style female competition. 😒💔

And then, The Chadster supposes there's the grudge to "settle" between Top Flight and Private Party. Auughh, a rematch really grinds The Chadster's gears! A clean victory means nothing these days, apparently. And having Action Andretti at ringside? What, are we just allowing everyone to bring a plus-one now? 🎟️🤦‍♂️

Now, because The Chadster promised to touch on everything, let's talk about OC and The Besties. This segment is just another example of AEW's inability to let talent shine without ridiculous gimmicks and associations. The way they utilize Orange Cassidy is a thumb in the eye to anyone who appreciates the hardworking athletes who actually rely on skill and sweat. 😓🍊

Okay, The Chadster's gotta take a deep breath here. Inhale… exhale… Okay, The Chadster's good. 😮‍💨 Now, you loyal readers know how unbiased and knowledgeable The Chadster is, right? Unlike some journalists (and The Chadster uses that term loosely) who cozy up to AEW, The Chadster tells it like it is. Maybe that's why The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, including the likes of Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, see past Tony Khan's tricks and gimmicks. 🕵️‍♂️🤝

Now, The Chadster knows you have a choice when it comes to which wrestling show you watch. Honestly, The Chadster doesn't know why anyone would pick AEW Rampage over the polished entertainment that WWE offers. The Chadster guesses if you really, really want to support sub-par wrestling antics, you can tune in at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT. But why would you when you can watch a WWE show that respects the classic wrestling style Triple H has built his empire upon? 🏰🙌

In conclusion, remember that there is always a superior option in WWE. However, if you feel ready to waste an evening on mediocrity, you know where to find AEW Rampage. The Chadster can't stop you, but The Chadster certainly can advise you: stick with the quality, stick with WWE. And Keighleyanne, if you're reading this, well, you know that guy Gary can't understand the betrayal The Chadster feels every time Tony Khan books another circus act in AEW. 🎪😞

Peace out—no, seriously, keep the peace by avoiding AEW Rampage. 😑✌️

