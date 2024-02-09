Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: Young Bucks Return to Action

The Chadster rants on AEW's latest antics! Trios drama, The Young Bucks' return & more in this Rampage preview that'll cheese you off! 🧀🔥

Article Summary Trios drama unfolds with Orange Cassidy's team vs. The Undisputed Kingdom!

Matt Sydal confronts Mistico in a charged international showdown!

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale battle Ruby Soho and Saraya!

The Young Bucks make their controversial in-ring return on Rampage!

Hey there, all you stars and studs in The Chadster's universe! It's your favorite wrestling sage, The Chadster, back with another scorching hot take on the current state of the wrestling world. And oh boy, has The Chadster got some words for you about this week's installment of AEW Rampage! 🖋️✨

Now listen up, because The Chadster needs to spill the truth tea all over this spectacle that's bound to have The Chadster cheesed off to high heaven. 🧀😡

First up, let's talk about the Trios Grudge Match where we have Orange Cassidy teaming up with Roppongi Vice against The Undisputed Kingdom. Come on, can't we just have a straightforward title match without all these extra shenanigans wearing down competitors before a big event? Auughh man! So unfair! The Undisputed Kingdom is just biding their time, likely with Tony Khan's blessing, to make Orange Cassidy's life harder before Revolution 2024. It's like the whole thing is designed to get under The Chadster's skin! 💢😠

Next, let's chat about Matt Sydal and Mistico. Here we have Sydal, trying to represent AEW with pride, going toe-to-toe with CMLL's Mistico in a match that smells like an international incident waiting to happen. The Chadster can't help but feel that it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to think that such a gimmick can compare to what the WWE Cruiserweight Classic offered. It's like they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙅‍♂️🚫

Moving on, The Chadster has got to talk about Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale throwing down with The Outcasts, Ruby Soho and Saraya. Friendship troubles? Really? This dramatics could be interesting if it wasn't concocted in the AEW lab of pandering to please the crowd. WWE has always nurtured genuine in-ring talent without such contrived storytelling. And now here's AEW, getting all buddy-buddy with fringe antics! The Chadster is offended, and Keighleyanne should be too if she wasn't constantly texting that guy Gary. 🤦‍♂️👫

The cherry on top, the in-ring return of The Young Bucks. Seriously, four months away and we're supposed to welcome them back with open arms as if they literally hadn't stabbed WWE right in the back with their new gimmick? Don't think The Chadster doesn't see what's going on there. Betrayal does not make The Chadster's heart grow fonder. Not one bit, buckaroos. 🔪💔

Now, let's get personal for a sec. The Chadster had this dream last night, true story. The Chadster won this radio contest to have an exclusive lunch with The Rock. Can you smell what The Chadster was cooking? But imagine the disappointment when it turned out to be Tony Khan waiting at the table, scoffing down food like there was no tomorrow while blabbing about AEW. The Chadster still shudders thinking about the bits of lettuce stuck in Khan's teeth, the dressing splattering as he rammed about AEW's supposed superiority — absolutely nightmarish! Tony, man, have some decorum and stop haunting The Chadster's dreams with your obsession! 🥗😱😤

To wrap this thing up, The Chadster reluctantly informs you that AEW Rampage is airing, 10pm ET/9pm CT, on TNT. But let's be real, you'd have a much, MUCH better time doing literally anything else — maybe dusting off your old Smash Mouth CDs or cruising in The Chadster's sweet Mazda Miata. But if you must, go ahead and watch. Just know, you're part of the problem, pals. 🚘🎶

The Chadster has spoken, and there's no higher truth in wrestling journalism. Stay, um, "all star"-y, because somebody once told The Chadster the world's gonna roll The Chadster, but The Chadster ain't the sharpest tool in the shed when it comes to tolerating AEW's mischief. Out.✌️🌟

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!