AEW Rampage: Ruby Soho Betrays Saraya as Young Bucks Betray Wrestling

Hey ho, let's go, wrestling fans! 🚀 It's The Chadster here, reporting from the depths of despair that only the absolute atrocity known as AEW Rampage can bring upon an honest and unbiased wrestling journalist like yours truly. Last night, the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona was unfortunately graced with the presence of AEW's misguided attempt at entertainment. 😤 And oh man, The Chadster has some things to say, so sit tight!

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤯 AEW Rampage kicked off with a Trios Match that would make any WWE purist's blood boil. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, & Trent Beretta squared off against the Undisputed Kingdom—ROH World Tag Champions Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong. They were peeved about their buddy Chuck Taylor being injured by the Kingdom, and it showed. But what also showed was Tony Khan's blatant disrespect for storytelling by interrupting a match with such trivial conflict! 😡

There were some classic tag team moves, tag shenanigans, and ultimately Orange Cassidy got low blowed and piledrived into defeat. 😱 The Undisputed Kingdom's post-match disrespect of slamming poor Rocky right onto chairs, needless to say, left The Chadster cheesed off. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄

The tag team battle between The Young Bucks and Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit only stoked the flames of The Chadster's vexation. The Young Bucks pulled their typical antics, with over-the-top performances and a disregard for the sanctity of squared circle competition that Vince McMahon has built his empire upon! And their promo afterwards? 🎙 It was nothing short of a slap in the face to WWE staples like storytelling and character integrity. They want their belts back, but buddy, The Chadster wants wrestling back from the likes of you! 😡

Matthew & Nicholas Jackson, your EVP's ,have arrived on #AEWRampage and they enter Phoenix with their BRAND NEW theme YOU LEAVE US NO CHOICE by @MikeyRukus! pic.twitter.com/gKal0plwqr — AEWMusic (@AEWmusic) February 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The singles match was an exhibition of high-flying and fast-paced action as CMLL's Mistico faced Matt Sydal. Their back-and-forth battle was too much. No regard for pacing, just non-stop flip-floppery, which of course the AEW crowd ate up like candy. 🍬 When will they learn that slow and steady wins the race, just like WWE teaches us?

Brian Cage and Prince Nana spat fire during their promo, challenging not one, but two "sloppy Joes" to face Cage. The Chadster shakes his head in disbelief. Don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, do ya?

And then the main event. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale faced The Outcasts—Ruby Soho & Saraya. And by golly, if it wasn't chaos incarnate! Ruby turning her back on Saraya, Harley Cameron getting a fist for her troubles, and the post-match glare down from TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue. 🤦‍♂️The Chadster feels like this is chaos for chaos's sake, Tony Khan just trying to get under The Chadster's skin.

As The Chadster was nearly paralyzed with anger, one moment crystallized the insanity of it all. As the Young Bucks flaunted their EVP Trigger and engaged in their pitiful display, The Chadster's irritation peaked, and with a mighty throw, his White Claw seltzer was launched… but not at the vile television. Nope. It sailed right out the window and left an unforgivable dent on the Mazda Miata! 🚗😭 Outrageous! It's one thing for Tony Khan to mess with The Chadster, or to ruin The Chadster's marriage by making The Chadster sexually impotent, but to mess with a man's Mazda Miata? This is beyond the realm of acceptability! 🤬

In conclusion, AEW Rampage left a sour taste in The Chadster's mouth, even more sour than the unspoken betrayal that comes with every sip of White Claw when The Chadster SHOULD be enjoying the sweet, sweet harmony of Smash Mouth. But no, thanks to Tony Khan, AEW continues to treat wrestling like a toy, disregarding tradition and the heart and soul Vince McMahon poured into the business. Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, it's time to check on the Miata and hope Smash Mouth can soothe this troubled soul. 👎🎶🚗

Stay tuned wrestling fans, as The Chadster continues to brave the weekly chaos that is AEW, providing the epitome of unbiased wrestling journalism! 🖊️ #WWEForLife

