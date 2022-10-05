AEW Reportedly Sends Andrade Home after Sammy Guevara Altercation

For those of you active on professional wrestling social media, you know that AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade have been exchanging some brutal back-n-forths on Twitter over the past week regarding a previous incident between the two that was exacerbated by Andrade's interview with Mas Lucha where he alleged that Guevara was complaining about Andrade hitting him too hard during a match. Well, it's quite possible that came to a head tonight with the two reportedly getting into a backstage altercation and TMZ reporting that Andrade was sent home from tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. Sources speaking with TMX say it was not part of a storyline, and that words were exchanged before things turned physical. Sources say Guevara pushed Andrade, and then punches were exchanged (although it wasn't clear if any actual contact was made between the two at that point).

Going live a little more than an hour before this writing, here's a look at the most recent post from Andrade: an image with words that read, "Respect Me and I'll Respect U":

What was also telling was AEW owner Tony Khan taking to Twitter before Dynamite to announce that Andrade's "Career vs. Mask" match against the Dark Order was canceled. Though no reason was given, Khan did confirm that the Dark Order will take on Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships would be the replacement match to celebrate the anniversary of the late Brodie Lee's final at TNT's AEW Rampage. Here's a look at the tweet:

Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.

We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out: World Trios Championship

Death Triangle vs Dark Order See you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet